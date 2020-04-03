Guinea: Govt Wins Legislative Polls and Constitutional Referendum

3 April 2020
Cape Town — Guinean President Alpha Conde's party has won more than two-thirds of the seats in legislative elections held in March, AFP reports.

The elections were boycotted by the main opposition.

Al Jazeera had earlier reported that the government also declared victory in a referendum (held the same day as the parliamentary poll) to changing the constitution. Almost 92 percent of voters supported changing the constitution in last Sunday's referendum, the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Amadou Salifou Kebe, said on March 27.

Opposition groups say the constitutional change is a plot for Conde to extend his grip on power in the West African country, Al Jazeera said.

AFP quotes the electoral commission as saying on Wednesday April 1 that Conde's ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) won 79 of 114 seats in the National Assembly.

The March 22 vote was marred by violence, with scores of polling stations ransacked and, according to the opposition, dozens of people killed.

