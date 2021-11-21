Sudan: Prime Minister Hamdok Set to Return to Lead Govt After Deal

Laura Jarriel/UN Photo
Abdalla Hamdok (file photo).
21 November 2021
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Sudanese coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has reached a deal with civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, 65, - who was placed under house arrest on October 25, 2021 for not agreeing with the last coup.

General Burhan on October 25, 2021 declared a state of emergency, ousting the civilian government in a move that upended a two-year transition to civilian rule, drawing international condemnation and punitive measures, and provoking large protests in Sudan that were quelled with teargas attacks by authorities.

AFP reports that a senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma, who is acting head of the Umma party said that "a political agreement has been reached between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces and civil society organisations for Hamdok's return to his position, and for the release of political detainees".

The deal for Hamdok's return, was supported by a group of Sudanese mediators that included academics, journalists and politicians.

The deal also included the resumption of the constitutional, legal and political consensus, governing the transitional period.

Hamdok's return was a key demand from the international community. He is a British-educated economist who has worked for the UN and African organisations.

A statement said that the deal will be announced officially on November 21, 2021 after the signing of its terms and the accompanying political declaration.

The deal follows in the wake of planned anti-coup protests that has been gaining momentum in Sudan but that has seen dozens killed in actions by authorities.

The deal also comes soon after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talks with Sudan on the country's political crisis.

More news on this developing story later.

