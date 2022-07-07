Liberia: School Principal Laments Declining and Unattractive Education Sector

The principal of the government-run Lango Lippaye Senior High School in Kakata, Margibi County describes the state of Education in Liberia as "unattractive and dying."

Principal Morris Farweneh laments that the education sector is fast declining and becoming unattractive to lure competent and qualified individuals, especially under the CDC-led government.

"The fact that people in the sector with Bachelor and Master's Degrees rendering services in the classroom are paid salaries that cannot afford them to buy a motorbike and cater to their respective households even makes the sector more unattractive", he says.

He was addressing scores of educators over the weekend in Kakata at the observance of the 63rd Gala Anniversary of St. Augustine's Episcopal Mission High School in Kakata, Mr. Farweneh called on government through the Liberian Legislature to rescue the education sector by increased budgetary allotment.

"The National Legislature has the power to make the education sector attractive. So, I urge you Senator Moye to recommend to your colleagues that the education sector of this country is dying and must be made attractive for highly qualified and competent people to come to the sector", he says to Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye.

Senator Kermue who chairs the Senate statutory committee on Education, served as keynote speaker at the gala day anniversary.

Mr. Farweneh: "You cannot have a man with master's degree in the sector taking US$250; that is grossly wrong and that is why government learning institutions are poorly performing, as compared to private and faith-based institutions."

He says low salary structure for public school teachers is giving edge to private schools to outperform public schools efficiently and academically in Liberia.

The Lango Lippaye High School Principal says he has a strong conviction that if government increases teachers' salaries, it could ultimately increase students' performance and attract qualified and competent individuals into the teaching profession, while maintaining those already in the classroom.

Principal Farweneh admonishes the Ministry of Education to take keen interest in introducing STEM program in the education sector, something he believes, could give the young people of Liberia required skills to make them employable and ready for the labor demand.

STEM includes subjects such as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

He notes that government was doing little to introducing STEM education into the education sector of the country, adding that Liberia's youthful population has been such an opportunity compared to their counterparts across the world.

"This government is not prioritizing STEM education; we must take emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to move our country forward. We don't need degrees in sociology, accounting, and political science. We must tailor our curriculum with our development needs." He underscores. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Liberia: The principal of the government-run Lango Lippaye Senior High School in Kakata, Margibi County describes the state of Education in Liberia as "unattractive and dying."

Principal Morris Farweneh laments that the education sector is fast declining and becoming unattractive to lure competent and qualified individuals, especially under the CDC-led government.

"The fact that people in the sector with Bachelor and Master's Degrees rendering services in the classroom are paid salaries that cannot afford them to buy a motorbike and cater to their respective households even makes the sector more unattractive", he says.

He was addressing scores of educators over the weekend in Kakata at the observance of the 63rd Gala Anniversary of St. Augustine's Episcopal Mission High School in Kakata, Mr. Farweneh called on government through the Liberian Legislature to rescue the education sector by increasing budgetary allotment.

"The National Legislature has the power to make the education sector attractive. So, I urge you Senator Moye to recommend to your colleagues that the education sector of this country is dying and must be made attractive for highly qualified and competent people to come to the sector", he says to Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye.

Senator Kermue who chairs the Senate statutory committee on Education served as keynote speaker at the gala day anniversary.

Mr. Farweneh: "You cannot have a man with a master's degree in the sector taking US$250; that is grossly wrong and that is why government learning institutions are poorly performing, as compared to private and faith-based institutions."

He says low salary structure for public school teachers is giving edge to private schools to outperform public schools efficiently and academically in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Lango Lippaye High School Principal says he has a strong conviction that if government increases teachers' salaries, it could ultimately increase students' performance and attract qualified and competent individuals into the teaching profession while maintaining those already in the classroom.

Principal Farweneh admonishes the Ministry of Education to take a keen interest in introducing STEM programs in the education sector, something he believes, could give the young people of Liberia required skills to make them employable and ready for labor demand.

STEM includes subjects such as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

He notes that government was doing little to introducing STEM education into the education sector of the country, adding that Liberia's youthful population has been such an opportunity compared to their counterparts across the world.

"This government is not prioritizing STEM education; we must take emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to move our country forward. We don't need degrees in sociology, accounting, and political science. We must tailor our curriculum with our development needs." He underscores. Editing by Jonathan Browne