Gabon: Son of Deposed Gabon Leader Bongo Charged With Treason, Corruption

Harare — The son of former Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, as well as some of his associates, were charged with high treason and corruption, and are being held in detention, AFP reports.

In total, 10 people were indicted on allegations that included corruption, embezzlement of public funds and money laundering, Libreville prosecutor Andre-Patrick Roponat is reported to have said. However, seven have been detained.

Sylvia Bongo Valentin, Bongo's wife, is placed under house arrest in the nation's capital, Libreville, "for her protection," according to authorities. The former first lady was believed to be preparing her son, Noureddine Bongo, to succeed his father. In December 2019, Noureddin Bongo Valentin was appointed the general coordinator of presidential affairs by his father.

On August 30, moments after being declared the winner of a presidential election, military leaders overthrew Bongo, 64, who had ruled the oil-rich central African nation since 2009. The opposition and the leaders of the military coup d'état, who also charged his rule with widespread corruption and poor leadership, denounced the outcome as a fraud. A son of Bongo, five senior cabinet members, and his wife Sylvia Bongo Valentin were all detained by soldiers on the day of the coup.

Following the military takeover on August 30, Gabon's coup leaders announced the appointment of a key opponent of overthrown president Ali Bongo Ondimba as interim prime minister. Raymond Ndong Sima, 68, presided over Bongo's government as prime minister from 2012 until 2014. He then turned into an opponent and ran against him in 2016 and 2023. He fared poorly at the latest polls.

Bongo is free to travel abroad, the military junta said on September 6. Meanwhile, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) suspended Gabon's membership during an extraordinary summit in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea, and condemned the use of force to resolve political conflicts.

The military junta in Gabon led by General Brice Oligui Nguema set a two-year transition period to democracy and military cooperation with France has resumed. Oligui has appointed former opposition leaders and key figures from the ousted regime to both houses of parliament.