Africa Trade and Investment Minister of the Year

Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade
Minister of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT), Honourable Lucia Iipumbu who was named as the ‘Africa Trade and Investment Minister’ of 2024 by the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)
15 August 2024
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)

Congratulations to our Minister of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT), Honourable Lucia Iipumbu who was named as the ‘Africa Trade and Investment Minister’ of 2024 by the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) in London, England today.

The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is a flagship annual recognition event by the African Leadership Magazine, aimed at honouring exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's public landscape and private sector. The awards align with the magazine's tradition of showcasing overlooked aspects of Africa's businesses and leaders, celebrating exemplary business leadership on the continent.

The African Trade and Investment Minister of the Year recognises ministers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in promoting trade and investment opportunities, fostering economic growth, and enhancing international partnerships within their respective countries. The recognition of the African Trade and Investment Minister of the Year Award celebrates Hon. lipumbu's exceptional leadership in driving Namibia's economic growth through key policies.

