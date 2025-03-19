Equipping MSMEs for Success in Namibia's Oil & Gas Sector|

Moneda Invest in collaboration with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) hosted an interactive workshop in Lüderitz, Namibia.
19 March 2025
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)

This week,  Moneda Invest  in collaboration with the  Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB)   hosted an interactive workshop in Lüderitz, empowering MSMEs with vital knowledge on HSE compliance, business opportunities, and industry requirements in the oil and gas sector.

Industry experts from  TotalEnergies , Namibian Ports Authority - Namport , Halliburton , and  Subsea7   shared key insights on risk management, procurement, and logistics, while discussions focused on navigating compliance, unlocking opportunities and aligning with Namibia's local content agenda.

The event concluded with a dynamic panel discussion and networking session, fostering strategic partnerships for MSMEs to thrive in the energy sector.

