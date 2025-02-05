Remembering Dr Hage G. Geingob

Dr Hage G. Geingob, Namibia's 3rd President, who died in office on February 4, 2024
4 February 2025
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)

Windhoek — On this day last year, we woke up to the devastating news of the passing of our beloved President, H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob.

Today, on the first anniversary of his passing, we honour the memory President Geingob, the visionary architect of our constitution, a gallant leader who had an unshakable passion for his people and country.

As Namibia's first Prime Minister, President Geingob was instrumental in shaping the nation's governance and economic development. His unwavering dedication to democracy, economic progress, and social justice will continue to inspire generations to come. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of the people he touched, and the rest of the Namibian house he dedicated his life to building, where no one is left out.

President Geingob will forever remain in our hearts.  May his soul continue resting in peace.

