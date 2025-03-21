Strengthening Namibia's Global Investment Network

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) in collaboration with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) hosted an Honorary Consuls Engagement Session. Honorary Consuls serve as trusted representatives who promote trade, facilitate investment and deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Namibia and their respective countries.

Today, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) in collaboration with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) hosted an Honorary Consuls Engagement Session at the Investment House, providing a platform to align on Namibia's economic agenda, highlight key investment opportunities and enhance collaboration in the priority sectors of Energy (Renewable, Green Hydrogen, Oil & Gas), Food Industry, Chemicals & Basic Materials, Transport and Logistics, Services (Digital and Global Business Services), Metals, Mining & Adjacent Industries, Machinery & Electronics, Communication & Technology, Tourism, and Culture and Creative Industry.

By leveraging their networks, Honorary Consuls can play a pivotal role in driving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and expanding Namibia's presence in global markets. Through this collaboration, MIRCO and NIPDB are committed to strengthening these partnerships, ensuring that Namibia's unique value proposition is effectively positioned to attract sustainable investment and accelerate economic transformation.