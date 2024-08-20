Liberia: Is the Unity Party Carrying Out a Political Genocide in Its Government?

Monrovia — The recent dismissal of nine Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) employees, allegedly for posting anti-Unity Party content on Facebook, appears to be part of a calculated move by the Boakai-led government to systematically purge loyalists of former President George Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah Joekai, faced backlash for the arbitrary dismissals. Despite these condemnations, Joekai issued a directive on Monday reminding civil servants to be mindful of their work ethics and social media conduct.

In the official notice issued Monday, August 19, 2024, CSA Director-General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. addressed all civil servants in national government spending entities, citing a troubling increase in what he termed as "unbecoming conduct" within the civil service.

"The Civil Service, as the custodian of integrity in public service, has observed a disturbing rise in behaviors that include dishonesty, unethical conduct, criminal activities, and disrespectful or offensive actions," the notice stated.

The notice also expressed growing concern over the "prevalence of bullying and the use of derogatory, unfounded remarks against superiors and colleagues, both in workplaces and on social media".

Critics argue that the CSA director's stance reflects a broader agenda of political retribution and suppression of free speech. Since the Unity Party took office in January, there have been several attempts to remove individuals linked to former President George Weah or his party.

The Boakai administration's approach began with a blatant disregard for the integrity of tenured positions, opting to make appointments in institutions such as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the Governance Commission. When it became evident that removing the incumbents from these positions would be a protracted process, the administration shifted tactics. It suspended these officials on allegations of financial malfeasance while simultaneously calling for audits of the concerned entities. This maneuver allowed the President to install his preferred nominees into these roles in an acting capacity, effectively bypassing the legal protections designed to shield these positions from political interference.

At the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), a similar pattern unfolded when negotiations to have Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue step down and make way for a presidential appointee stalled. Faced with resistance, the administration launched an audit that eventually led to Tarlue's suspension pending further investigation. President Boakai then appointed Henry Saamoi as acting governor--an individual widely rumored to have been in line to replace Tarlue if he had agreed to resign.

The intrigue deepened when Nyemadi Pearson, the Deputy Governor for Operations who had held her position since before Tarlue's appointment, tendered her resignation. In her letter, she candidly noted that her decision was a result of "discussions with your [the President's] advisors and mutual agreements regarding the payment of my benefits, which include pension, severance, and compensation for my unexpired tenure."

This revelation sparked an outcry from transparency and accountability advocates, notably the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL). Anderson Miamen, CENTAL's Executive Director, took to social media, urging the President to reject Pearson's resignation and instead subject her to a thorough investigation. Miamen questioned the integrity of allowing Pearson to exit under such conditions, especially amidst an ongoing audit that could implicate her and others in significant financial misconduct at the CBL.

"Resignation in the middle of a damaging audit report that could be traced to her and other individuals? Has it been established that Madam Pearson, Deputy Governor, is not a party to the discrepancies and gross financial malpractices reportedly carried out at the Central Bank of Liberia? Or is it about pressuring people to resign to create space for others to come in?" Miamen posted, while calling for an impartial process to ensure that true accountability prevails.

Political commentator Ambullah Mamey also weighed in, expressing concern over the implications of using audit findings as leverage for resignations. He questioned whether President Boakai's advisors are trading audit findings for personal benefits and warned that how the President handles this situation will set a precedent for his administration's approach to accountability.

Mamey stated, "In the 1st paragraph of the Deputy Governor's resignation letter lies a damaging revelation against President Boakai's Advisors that they must address. She reveals that amidst the damaging GAC audit report that finds she and others wanting for further investigation, President Boakai's Advisors reached a verbal agreement with her that if she resigns the gov will ignore the findings in the audit report and pay her parting benefits."

He further noted, "Audit report should NEVER be used to blackmail anyone to resign from a position. They should be used to hold people accountable for their stewardship of public resources."

There are now reports of ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at convincing Emma M. Glassco, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), to step down. Glassco still has nearly two years left in her tenure, but insiders suggest that her refusal to voluntarily resign could prompt an investigation into her financial management of the fisheries authority. Glassco, as learned by The Liberian Investigator, will be willing to give in to the Unity Party's demand to step aside provided she receives a guarantee that she would be paid for her remaining time in office, and all her benefits, severance and pension would be setlled as well.

Over the weekend, the appoinment of Mr. Kerkula Kamara, alia Malawala Balawala, Culture Ambassador replance Madam Juli Endee who has held the positoin for three decades sparked debate, especially after former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor had alleged that Madam Endee was replaced because she attended and performed at the dedication ceremony of the former First Lady's City of Hope facilities in Marshall City.

"On Wednesday, August 14, I invited Queen Juli Endee to join me at the dedication of the remarkable City of Hope facilities in Marshall City," said Howard-Taylor. "I was grateful that she accepted the invitation, bringing her warmth and joy to the event and adding a profound sense of honor to the occasion."

Howard-Taylor continued, "It deeply saddens me to learn that Queen Juli Endee has now been relieved of her position as Culture Ambassador--a role she served with honor and dignity, bringing our rich culture to life in all sectors of society."

The former Vice President did not shy away from criticizing what she perceived as an increasing intolerance within the Liberian government, which she believes threatens national unity. "This situation reflects a growing intolerance within the government, undermining the very fabric of our nation," she said. "We are meant to be one nation, one people, with one destiny. Now, more than ever, we need to embrace reconciliation and collective nation-building."

Currently, there are also ongoing negotiations with the suspended Board members of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority for their resignation and the withdrawal of their challenge from the Supreme Court. This, according to sources familiar with the development, would be followed by their full settlement.

At the center of these developments are reports suggesting the government's intention to lay off dozens of employees at the Ministry of Public Works. Concerns are mounting that most of those targeted will be individuals appointed during the administration of former President Weah.