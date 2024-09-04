Global African Hydrogen Summit Opens in Windhoek

Windhoek — The Global African Hydrogen Summit officially got underway in Windhoek this morning, with more than 1000 delegates and exhibitors in attendance. Officiating at the summit, the Vice President H. E. Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, highlighted the summit as an opportunity to showcase Namibia's vision for Green Industrialisation.
Namibia aims to leverage her abundant renewable resources to produce green hydrogen, a key player in combating climate change and advancing industrialisation.
"According to our recently launched Green Industrialisation Blueprint, these sustainable new industrial complexes may offer compelling opportunities to create new jobs, diversify our economic output and even augment our electricity and clean water production. However, like all industrial complexes of significant scale, careful attention needs to be paid to their potential footprint on our precious flora and fauna. Namibia is committed to ensure that a fair balance is struck between economic development and ecological preservation", said Nandi-Ndaitwah.
Over the next three days, industry leaders, policymakers, and investors will convene in Windhoek , and is set to be a pivotal platform for exploring investment opportunities in Namibia's burgeoning hydrogen economy. The dynamic summit will showcase pan-African projects and investment opportunities across the hydrogen, renewables, power, infrastructure, transportation, and mobility sectors.
