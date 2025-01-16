NIPDB Transitions to Strategic Investment Approaches

announcement

Windhoek — The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has transitioned to a proactive investment strategy, focusing on targeted global engagement. By carefully selecting international markets and partners, NIPDB has significantly enhanced its outreach, attracting 54 business delegations from key regions like Germany, UAE, and China in 2024. This shift ensures each mission is purpose-driven, aligning with Namibia’s specific investment priorities for long-term growth.

In addition to attracting foreign investment, NIPDB has strengthened its support for local businesses, particularly MSMEs, through partnerships with organizations like Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Namibia and Sanlam Namibia. A notable success was the 3rd AU MSME Forum, which highlighted Namibia’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and secured global recognition for the High Potential Pool program. These efforts demonstrate NIPDB’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive economic environment.

These purpose-driven missions are designed to yield tangible results, including increased international delegations visiting Namibia, aligning with NIPDB’s commitment to driving meaningful investment for sustainable economic growth.

Learn more in The Brief's recent publication Year in Review - Outlook 2025