"I want to leave a legacy of having to be someone who championed good causes."

Despite her passion for acting for over two decades, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha is more than just a Nollywood icon. As the recently inaugurated Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, she promotes healthier lifestyles and raises awareness about nutrition education.

"I'm treating on social ill, or trying to change a narrative, or just to bring positivity into what I'm doing," she said. "Because films live even beyond the actor's lifetime, right? I want to leave a legacy of having to be someone who championed good causes."

Malnutrition is responsible for the deaths of nearly half of all children around the world. Of these, 148 million children experience stunted growth, 45 million suffer from wasting, and nearly half of all children who die each year are malnourished. Nigeria has the highest level of food insecurity and malnutrition in the world, with 31.8 million people suffering from acute food insecurity and malnutrition. Conflict, natural disasters like floods, climate change, and rising food prices are intensifying the crisis, putting millions at risk of severe food insecurity, especially children and the elderly.

"As a mother, the topic of nutrition hits close to home."

"When it comes to nutrition, it strikes home for me as a mother. I want my child to grow up healthy, well-nourished, and capable of standing the test of time," said Akpotha. "So, when USAID approached me to become their Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria, it was an easy decision as I wanted to use my platform to reflect the change we want to see in society. We want to say that a healthy society, starts from the house, it starts from the mother, it starts from making healthy food choices to nourish the entire family, not just the children alone."

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID is a U.S. government agency that delivers humanitarian aid and promotes international development in partner countries. Through its maternal and child nutrition programs, USAID is actively working to implement the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act by expanding initiatives to prevent and treat malnutrition worldwide.

"As a country with one of the highest rates of malnutrition, my voice can help raise awareness and drive action."

"I've been fortunate to have a significant following across social media, and USAID recognized the power of using my voice to call for change in our society. It's an honor to partner with them," said Akpotha. "Through my platform, I've been able to amplify the message about malnutrition, which is a critical issue in Nigeria - where we rank first in the worst cases of malnutrition globally."

"Leveraging my voice on my platforms and the credibility of my brand has enabled USAID to partner with me in spreading the message to address malnutrition in Nigeria," she said.

Nutrition on the Brink

Nigeria is currently grappling with significant challenges that threaten the nutritional status of mothers and children, exacerbated by the impacts of COVID-19, climate change, ongoing conflicts, and more recent natural disasters such as floods. To ensure consistent access to nutrition for these vulnerable populations, several key strategies have been advocated.

Akpotha said that during Breastfeeding Week, from August 1st to 7th, they organized an event to promote breastfeeding by bringing together women with babies from zero to six months. Breastfeeding provides babies with the best and only nutrition they require during their first six months of life.

"This event was very successful, being that we used the opportunity to tell women that there's an important need to give your child the basic nutrients they need to grow from birth," she said. "We stressed that you don't need to spend a lot to ensure your child's health; making healthy choices is key. Starting with breast milk during the first 1,000 days sets a strong foundation for good health and helps prevent malnutrition."

Breastfeeding is crucial for the first 1,000 days of a child's life.

"We also conduct community visits to educate women on healthier food choices for their children. As a result, women are becoming more aware and proactive, making better decisions before their children fall ill. By starting early, we give children the boost they need to fight diseases and stay healthy," she said.

A Gates Foundation report, "A Race to Nourish a Warming World , says that malnutrition is the worst health crisis for children in the world today, with long-term health and economic impacts - but countries can protect children from hunger's worst effects by investing in global health. The report urged world leaders to increase global health spending to improve childhood nutrition and boost economic growth. According to the report, without intervention, climate change will cause 40 million more children to stunt, a condition that slows physical and mental growth, and 28 million more to waste, a condition that leaves children weak and emaciated.

It is estimated that the number of infants under the age of six months who are exclusively breastfed in Nigeria has increased by more than 10% over the past 12 years, according to Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria. However, despite the proven benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, it remains low in Nigeria, because many mothers are unable to exclusively breastfeed their children during the first six months of their lives due to cultural, social, and practical barriers.

Leveraging Influence

"As an ambassador, I haven't encountered major challenges. The main issue, however, is communicating the message to women who lack access to good education or financing to make healthy choices. We simplify the information, especially for women in rural areas, and overcome language barriers with the help of TV ads, promotional materials, and skits," she said.

"The government and USAID are doing their best, and I want to commend USAID for their impact in combating malnutrition in Nigeria," said Akpotha. "On my part, I've committed myself and my platform to this cause because that's the best way I can contribute - people believe me. Whether it's through my films or community visits, I receive feedback like, 'Because you said this or did this, I've seen changes in my life.'

"I know USAID is working hard to ensure Nigeria is on the path to better nutritional values," she said.

"I've been blessed with a significant following across all social media platforms," said Akpotha. "I use my voice to leverage those followers, encouraging them to become fellow ambassadors. For example, a university student with a phone might share my message with his mother, who doesn't have access to that technology and by doing this, they help spread awareness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I've had people say, 'I saw what you posted, and it has helped me and my family.' So, through my millions of followers, I know that the message reaches others who don't have access to social media or other forms of communication," she said.

Future Focus

Looking ahead, Akpotha's main goal is to raise awareness that making healthy choices leads to healthier families, a healthier nation, and longer life expectancies.

"I want to see Nigeria move down the list of countries with the worst malnutrition cases. I aim to use my platform to drive those changes that will improve our way of life. My goal is to spread the word, inspire change, build a healthier country, and ultimately, contribute to a healthier world globally," she said.

"There's a saying that if you want to build a nation, you start with the mother. It's on us, as mothers, to make the right choices for our children, and in doing so, we build a healthier nation," said Akpotha.

"If we make those choices - without even breaking the bank - I believe the country will transform into a healthier one. Women need to recognize their power in driving this change. We nurture, we create, and we grow the family. If we choose better food, we create a better life and, ultimately, a better country. That's what this whole movement is about," concluded Akpotha.