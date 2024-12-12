Liberia: CDC Expels Deputy Speaker Fallah, Issues Ultimatum to Suspended Lawmakers

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has expelled Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah from the party with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the party's National Chairman Janga Kowo, the decision to expel the party's longest serving lawmaker follows recommendations from the party's National Disciplinary Committee (Grievance and Ethics Committee) and underscores the CDC's commitment to discipline, unity, and adherence to its foundational principles.

In November, Deputy Speaker Fallah and several lawmakers of the CDC were temporarily suspended for their involvement in the "illegal" removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and placed under investigation.

Fallah has come under staunch criticism over his key role in the questionable removal of Speaker Koffa. He had earlier denied any plot to remove Speaker Koffa and pledged his support to the Speaker and the party.

However, he defected from the main chamber where he had been co-presiding to the Majority Bloc in the Joint Chamber. There he presided over their sessions and they saw the suspension of three members of the House of Representatives - all CDC lawmakers and the questionable removal of Speaker Koffa and the election of Rep. Richard Koon as the Speaker. Partisans have termed his actions as a betrayal and a flagrant breach of the party's principles.

Ultimatum to Suspended Lawmakers

Kowo said in a further move to assert control and maintain party integrity, the NEC has issued a seven-day ultimatum to temporarily suspend CDC lawmakers. They are required to rejoin the party's ranks or face permanent expulsion. This decision highlights the CDC's effort to ensure alignment and discipline among its members, particularly within the Legislative Branch.

The CDC reaffirmed its recognition of Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the 55th Legislature. The party urged Speaker Koffa to remain in his position, warning that resignation would amount to "constitutional suicide" and pose a threat to the integrity of Liberia's governance.

The NEC dismissed the recent election of Richard Koon as Speaker, calling it an illegitimate act orchestrated by the Unity Party. The CDC reiterated its support for the Supreme Court's ruling, which upholds Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution and recognizes Fonati Koffa as the lawful Speaker.

Concerns Over the National Budget

The CDC expressed alarm over actions taken by the so-called Majority Bloc concerning the national budget. The party accused the bloc of attempting to manipulate the budget process for personal gain, labeling these efforts as unconstitutional and a threat to the nation's economic stability.

The party further cautioned President Joseph Boakai against signing any such "treasonous" budgetary legislation into law, warning of consequences for undermining the national interest and constitutional order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response to ongoing tensions, the CDC emphasized its support for citizens' constitutional right to peaceful assembly and protest. The party called on the government to ensure the safety and protection of all Liberians exercising their right to demonstrate peacefully.

The CDC reassured its members, Liberians, and the international community of its dedication to maintaining peace, stability, and respect for constitutional processes. The party pledged to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the nation's democratic institutions from any threats to stability and governance.

Atty. Janga A. Kowo, National Chairman of the CDC, approved the NEC's statement, affirming the party's vigilance in pursuing justice and protecting Liberia's democratic institutions.