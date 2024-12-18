Liberia: 'We're Not Going to Accept This' - Pres. Boakai

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has condemned the burning of the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber of the Legislature, which was reduced to ashes early Wednesday morning, warning, "We're not going to accept this,"

The historic chamber, located at the heart of the Capitol Building, burned to ashes in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The inferno comes just a day after protests against the removal of Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker.

Speaking during an inspection of the charred remains, President Boakai vowed that the government would not tolerate acts of violence and destruction. "We're not going to accept this. We're asking the Minister of Justice and all the security apparatus to investigate this to the letter. People who are culprits, we will deal with them. We will set the tone for all other people who, when they get angry, destroy. We're not going to allow this," he asserted.

The President's comments came amid growing political uncertainty as both embattled Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa and his rival, Richard Koon--who is recognized by the government as the new Speaker--stood alongside him during the inspection. Vice President Jeremiah Koon was also present.

The blaze was brought under control through coordinated efforts by the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) and the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation. However, by the time the flames were extinguished, the chamber had already been gutted, leaving significant infrastructural and historical losses.

Take a listen to President Boakia as he condemns the fire incident

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Both the LNFS and Liberia National Police (LNP) have launched preliminary investigations.

Cllr. Koffa, expressing sorrow over the devastation, called for immediate answers. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "As a leader and a citizen, I am deeply saddened by the fire incident at the Capitol. It is shocking as it is perplexing given our country's limited economic means. An immediate investigation into the cause of the fire is necessary and must be done."

Speaker Richard Koon applauding the emergency response. "We are deeply concerned about the fire outbreak at the Capitol Building this morning and commend the swift response of firefighters, the LNP, and emergency personnel. We urge the public to remain calm as the authorities conduct a full investigation," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tensions have been high since the disputed removal of Cllr. Koffa, with rival blocs emerging and accusations of illegitimacy flying between lawmakers.

While no direct link between the fire and recent protests has been established, some political observers suspect arson as a tool to escalate the crisis.