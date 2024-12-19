Liberia: Police Arrest Several Suspects

Monrovia — The Inspector General of Police, Col. Gregory Coleman, announces the arrest of 73 anti-government protesters and several individuals believed to be linked to the fire incident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill.

According to Inspector General Coleman, the arrests include individuals who claimed to be security officers assigned at the Legislature but lacked proper identification, raising further suspicion about their presence on the premises during Tuesday's violent protest.

The incidents come against the backdrop of rising tensions within the 55th Legislature over Speaker Koffa's removal, as protesters took to the streets of Monrovia on Tuesday to express dissatisfaction with the administration of President Joseph Boakai, who has been in office for less than a year.

While demonstrators gathered near the national legislature, police responded with teargas and live bullets to disperse the crowd, but the Liberia National Police denied discharging live weapons.

A day after the protest, fire gutted the building housing the Liberian Legislature, causing significant damage to the entire chamber.

Though the Police are yet to identify the source of the fire, Inspector General Coleman told special press briefing on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that a joint investigation by the police and fire service is ongoing.

He explains that the Capitol Building was already engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene. Police arrested all security officers present during the incident, as well as individuals claiming to be security personnel but without proper identification.

"All of the security officers who were present were also arrested, and as they spoke to us, some of them were released based on the information provided," Coleman adds.

He says both incidents are being investigated while emphasizing a need for additional expertise, including international partners and specialists, to ensure a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The Police IG urges those summoned by the Police to cooperate fully with the investigation, noting that all evidence, including social media and print media, will be reviewed.

Providing updates on Tuesday's protest that led to several injuries, he narrates that protesters were guided to a designated protest zone near the University of Liberia (UL), and they were formally informed that due to ongoing security concerns at the Capitol Building, only staffers and lawmakers would be allowed entry to carry out their duties.

He continues that protesters were told the area in front of the University was the appropriate location for presenting their petition but notes that while some complied, others took an alternate route, became violent, and forced the police to use teargas to restore order.

During the incident, police arrested 72 individuals. Of those, 15 were charged and immediately forwarded to court, while ten were released after investigators found no evidence of their involvement. "The remaining individuals are still being investigated to determine their roles in the unrest," Coleman adds.

He discloses that the 15 individuals charged are facing multiple offenses, including criminal mischief, physical obstruction of government functions, aggravated assault, failure to disperse, obstructing traffic, and disorderly conduct.

"These charges reflect the severity of the disruptions caused during the protest and the subsequent investigation into their actions."

Meanwhile, the government has announced a $5,000 bounty for anyone with credible information about the Capitol Building fire.

The Minister of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism, Jerolinmek Mathew Piah, says they are confident that individuals have valuable information, and the reward is intended to encourage them to come forward. Editing by Jonathan Browne