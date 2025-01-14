Liberia: LEC to Reduce Power Outage

-Expands energy infrastructure

Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) promises to address persistent power outages and improve the reliability of services in the wake of the dry season.

By Naneka A. Hoffman

Monrovia, Liberia, January 13, 2025 - The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) pledges to address persistent power outages and improve electricity reliability under its newly-appointed Interim Managing Director, Thomas Gonkewon.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia, Mr. Gonkewon outlines a series of initiatives, including an enhanced load management strategy aimed at minimizing outages and ensuring that no community experiences power cuts exceeding eight hours. He emphasizes transparency in load management schedules and strengthening 24-hour customer service to address technical issues promptly.

He reveals that the corporation has revised a tariff proposal initially submitted to the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) covering January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. The revision aims to ensure the tariff is fair and reflects LEC's operational needs while prioritizing customer interests.

Management announces successfully negotiating a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Côte d'Ivoire Energies (CI-ENERGIES), securing a 50MW energy supply via the CLSG Transmission Line. An additional 20MW of "Extra Energy" has also been procured for flexibility during peak demand periods.

However, Gonkewon cautions that unforeseen technical issues might occasionally lead to load adjustments beyond the corporation's control.

The LEC discloses that three of its four turbines at the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant in White Plain, Montserrado County, are operational, while repairs are planned for the fourth turbine, which is temporarily out of service due to insulation failure.

The $5.5 million repair project, funded by the World Bank's LESSAP initiative, has been awarded to SINOHYDRO Corporation Limited. Repairs are slated to begin in March 2025 and conclude by March 2026, restoring the plant's 88MW capacity.

Additionally, construction of a $16 million, 20MWp solar power plant at Mt. Coffee, financed by the World Bank's RESPITE Project, is underway and expected to be completed by October 2025.

The expansion of the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, funded with $62 million from the World Bank, will add two new turbines, increasing capacity by over 50%.

Plans are also in motion for a new hydroelectric dam, SP2, to be constructed upstream of the St. Paul River in Bong County. The project, expected to generate 150-200MW, is currently in the feasibility study phase with an estimated cost of about $700 million.

LEC's management reiterates its commitment to addressing the nation's energy challenges and ensuring a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply for Liberia's future.

The availability of uninterrupted or stable electricity is crucial for vibrant economic activities across the country. Editing by Jonathan Browne