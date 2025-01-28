Liberia: 'The Security of State Can Never Be Broken'

Delivering the second state of the nation address (SONA) outside of the main chambers of the National Legislature is not a coincidence. It is a calculated arrangement that appears to show pure commitment to reassuring the nation that in the face of catastrophe and uncertainty, the business of government must go on.

Delivering this year's SONA outside of the walls of the Capitol reminded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of events of last year, at the same spot, where he addressed Liberians following an epoch-defining transition that captivated the democratic world.

Monday's address was not a replay of his historic inauguration, but the performance of his constitutional duties of addressing the nation on the states of affairs.

Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution provides the President the opportunity to deliver an annual message outlining the legislative agenda, report on the state of the economy, and the general affairs of the Republic.

Standing on the same spot to deliver his address reminded him of the carnage, the fire incident that ruined the entire Join Chambers of the Capitol Building, the people's house, devastatingly destroyed.

He recalled that during his first address, he stood within the revered walls of the Capitol Building, which he referred to as an enduring symbol of our democracy bestowed upon Liberians by their forebears.

One year ago, he said the nation faces "a moment of truth" that "our democracy can be threatened by those who oppose our steady progress." But an emboldened President Boakai said the fact that he reported on his stewardship on the grounds of the People's House recently damaged by fire highlights the resilience of the Liberian people.

He used the time to assure Liberians that the security of the state and the sanctity of the Republic, though may be assailed, may be threatened, but can never be broken, adding that it "will be preserved."

According to him, no one's personal ambition can ever outweigh the importance of our peace and security.

Though he did not call names, but pundits believe his comments were indirect reference to the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives regarding the removal of Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, who himself was not present at the redletter occasion of national significance.

He tried to brush aside the severity of the issue on the health of the country, tacitly saying "This rescue train is moving."

President Boakai urged those he says are "harboring mental reservations" to hop on board and let us proceed with the business of the Liberian people together.

Some members of the august, considered as manority bloc supporting embattled Speaker Koffa were not in attendance of the occasion that drew other dignitaries from across government, business community and the diplomatic corps.