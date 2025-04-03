Africa: All of Africa Today - April 3, 2025

Trump's Tariffs Impact 185 Countries, Disrupting Global Trade

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from 185 countries and even higher tariff rates on dozens of others. Several African countries face increased tariffs, such as Nigeria (14%), Algeria (30%), Lesotho (50%), Mauritius (40%), Kenya (10%), Namibia (21%), Ethiopia, and Ghana (10%). South Africa was handed down a tariff of 30%. The tariffs, according to Trump, will boost domestic manufacturing and claim that others have "looted, pillaged, raped and plundered our country". Trump framed the tariffs as a means to protect American jobs and industries despite concerns that they could lead to price hikes and economic stagnation. He described his measures as "reciprocal", intending them as a retaliation for other countries' policies that fuel high trade imbalances.

Uganda Launches Historic Malaria Vaccination Campaign

Uganda launched its largest malaria vaccination campaign, becoming the 19th African country to introduce the R21/Matrix-M vaccine into routine immunization, and targeting 1.1 million children under two in 105 high- and moderate-transmission districts. Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among young children in Uganda, accounting for 40% of outpatient visits and 14% of hospital deaths. The vaccine is expected to prevent at least 800 severe cases daily, easing financial burdens on families. The government distributed 2,278 million vaccine doses and intensified community awareness efforts.

DR Congo Overturns Death Sentences for Three U.S. Citizens in Coup Plot

Three men convicted for their role in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year have had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment by President Félix Tshisekedi, reports BBC Africa. Marcel Malanga Malu, Tyler Thompson, and Zalman Polun Benjamin were among 37 people sentenced to death in September 2023 for their involvement in the May 2023 attack on the presidential palace and the home of a presidential ally. The suspected coup leader, Christian Malanga, was killed during the attack. The decision comes ahead of a visit to DR Congo by the newly appointed US senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos.

Remains of 258 Genocide Victims Recovered in Huye District in Rwanda

The remains of 258 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have been recovered from properties once owned by perpetrators or their relatives in Ngoma Sector, Huye District, according to the Genocide survivors' association Ibuka. The exhumation began two weeks ago in Matyazo Cell, Kamucuzi Village, where four bodies were retrieved from a pit latrine. The search continued on the land of the late Sarah Kimandwa, whose grandchildren were Interahamwe militia members involved in the killings. More than 170 bodies were discovered at various sites. Following further investigation, more remains were found on property belonging to convicted genocide criminal Callixte Kanamugire, who allegedly stockpiled machetes for the massacres. Survivors accused some families of withholding information about mass graves, leading to arrests, including Kanamugire's wife. Authorities continue searching for more remains to ensure victims receive a dignified burial during the upcoming 31st commemoration.

Convicted War Criminal Thomas Lubanga Forms New Rebel Group in Eastern Congo

Convicted war criminal Thomas Lubanga, based in Uganda, announced the formation of a new rebel movement, the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR), aimed at overthrowing the government in Ituri province, eastern Congo. Lubanga said the group has both political and military elements but has not yet launched operations. His move adds to the instability in a region already facing advances by the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. Lubanga, who was convicted by the ICC in 2012 for recruiting child soldiers and later released in 2020, said the CPR has political and military wings but insists they have not launched attacks. Violence in Ituri continues to escalate, with over 200 civilians killed and 100,000 displaced this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sexual Violence a Weapon of War in Sudan

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of terror in Sudan, with over 12 million women, girls, and increasingly men and boys at risk, according to UNFPA. Nearly two years into the war between the military government and the Rapid Support Forces, the crisis left 30.4 million Sudanese in urgent need of aid, with millions displaced and tens of thousands killed. According to the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF , there are increasing and alarming reports of sexual violence being used to terrorise civilians. Since the outbreak of the war in April 2023, the situation worsened dramatically, with almost 13 million people forcibly displaced - nearly one-third of the population - and the health system all but obliterated. UNFPA is calling for $119.6 million for its work in Sudan and a further $26 million to assist refugees in the country.