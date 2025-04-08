Africa: All of Africa Today - April 8, 2025

Floods in the DR Congo - Govt Announces Deaths of 33 People

Flooding and erosion caused by torrential rains in Kinshasa during the night of April 4-5, 2025, led to the deaths of 33 people. This death toll, released by the Ministry of the Interior in a press release late on Sunday night, April 6, remains provisional.

Alleged Drone Attack - Algiers Closes Airspace With Mali

Algeria reportedly decided to close its airspace with Mali, responding to the decision by Bamako and its two allies in the Sahel Alliance to recall their ambassadors to Algiers for consultations. Burkina Faso and Niger expressed solidarity with Mali, which accuses Algeria of destroying a Malian armed forces (FAMA) drone on the night of March 31 to April 1, condemning a "violation of international law".

US Tariff 'Not Too Bad' for Nigeria - Finance Minister

The U.S. tariff adjustment comes amid growing trade tensions and a review of developing countries' access to preferential treatment under American trade law.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the country will not be severely affected by the United States' decision to impose a tariff on certain imports from countries without a trade agreement, due to the dominance of crude oil and mineral products in its US -bound exports. "It's not too bad," Mr Edun said on Monday at the inaugural Corporate Governance Forum organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated in Abuja.

Fuel Prices Drop Across Africa As Oil Slumps On Trump Tariffs

Fuel prices are falling across Africa as global oil prices decline, triggered by U.S. tariff hikes and an unexpected production increase from OPEC+ members. Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, and South Africa all announced cuts in petrol and diesel prices, while Nigeria remains an exception. Prices there rose on April 2, 2025, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company adjusted prices during the ongoing phasing out of subsidies.

Hausa Becomes Niger's National Language Over French

French is no longer an official language in Niger. The decision was finalised after the decree promulgating the charter replacing the Constitution on the recommendations of the February national conference. The Constitution had been suspended after the coup d'état of July 26, 2023.