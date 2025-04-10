Africa: All of Africa Today - April 10, 2025

Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause for Most Countries

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day "pause" on trade tariffs for all countries except China. He said that more than 75 nations had contacted the U.S. to negotiate a solution. The tariffs were adjusted to remain at 10% for the three-month period, providing relief to key exporters such as South Africa, Nigeria, Madagascar, and Lesotho, which had the highest tariff set at 50%. Lesotho reportedly exported $264 million more to the U.S. than it imported in 2022, mainly in diamonds and apparel, and imposes a 99% tariff on U.S. goods. China, however, was excluded from the tariff pause, with the U.S. increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% following China's retaliatory 84% tariff.

Seven Ethiopian Journalists Detained Over Interview

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Ethiopian authorities to drop terrorism investigations against at least seven journalists from the Ethiopian Broadcasting Service (EBS) who were detained over a controversial March 23 episode of Addis Meiraf. The broadcast featured Birtukan Temesgen's who alleged that she was abducted and raped by men in military uniforms in 2020, allegations she later recanted on state media. Following her retraction, EBS apologized, admitting the allegations were fabricated, but police accused the journalists of inciting violence and attempting to overthrow the government in collaboration with Amhara extremists. CPJ condemned the use of anti-terrorism laws, arguing that journalistic errors should be addressed through media regulations instead.

Spaza Shops to Receive Up to R300,000 in Govt Support

The South African government officially opened applications for the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund (SSSF) aimed at boosting the participation of locally owned spaza shops in township and rural economies. Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau announced that the fund would provide up to R300,000 per shop through grants and low-interest loans, covering stock purchases, infrastructure upgrades, business tools, and Point of Sale (POS) system adoption. Through the fund, shop owners will be provided with assistance in meeting hygiene and regulatory standards to ensure the provision of safe, high-quality products. The fund, jointly managed by the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency (SEFDA), also includes training on health, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Rwanda Orders Belgian School in Kigali to Close Education Programme

The Rwandan Ministry of Education instructed the École Belge de Kigali to discontinue its Belgian education programme by September 2025, following the government's decision in March to sever diplomatic ties with Belgium. This directive, outlined in an April 8 letter, aligned with a public notice from the Rwanda Governance Board prohibiting all faith-based and non-governmental organizations in the country from cooperating with Belgium and its affiliates. Minister Joseph Nsengimana advised the school to begin preparations to transition to an alternative curriculum for the 2025–2026 academic year. The school said that it was too early to comment on its next steps.

Former President Kabila Announces Return, Citing Worsening Security in Eastern Congo

Former President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced on April 8 that he would return to the country after six years of silence and one year in exile, citing the worsening security situation in eastern Congo. He had suspended his studies in South Africa in March to focus on the crisis, where the AFC/M23 rebels, now controlling Goma and Bukavu, have been battling government forces for over three years. Kabila, who left office in 2019, accused President Félix Tshisekedi of mishandling the conflict and relying on foreign intervention rather than internal dialogue. Kabila said he had met with various presidents and former presidents in the region as well as Congolese politicians and that he would return to his country through the eastern part, which has been volatile for three decades. The conflict in eastern DR Congo escalated in January after the AFC/M23 rebels took control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, before seizing Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, in mid-February.