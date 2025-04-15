Premier Ntuli Addresses G20 Employment Working Group on Gender Equality and Economic Justice

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the province’s commitment to driving inclusive and equitable economic growth during his address at the G20 2nd Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting, currently underway in Umhlanga.

Speaking before international delegates and labour policy experts, Premier Ntuli welcomed participants to KwaZulu-Natal and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle persistent global challenges such as gender inequality in the workplace and widening labour income disparities.

The meeting aligns with the broader theme of South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” Premier Ntuli echoed this call for unity and progressive policy-making, noting that meaningful transformation cannot happen without international solidarity and shared responsibility.

“This platform offers us a chance to collectively reflect and develop progressive labour market policies that respond to the realities faced by women, youth, and vulnerable workers across both developed and developing economies,” said Premier Ntuli.

The G20, comprising 19 of the world’s largest economies along with the African Union and the European Union, represents approximately:

  • 85% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP),
  • Over 75% of international trade,
  • And two-thirds of the world’s population.

Premier Ntuli highlighted that KwaZulu-Natal is actively pursuing economic policies that centre people and planet, in line with global calls for just and inclusive transitions. He referenced the province’s ongoing initiatives to reduce unemployment, promote women’s participation in the economy, and ensure that growth is sustainable and benefits all.

“As a province, we are committed to building a future of dignity, fairness, and equal opportunity. The EWG’s focus on gender equity and income justice could not be more relevant or urgent,” he added.

The EWG meeting brings together senior officials and technical experts from G20 member states to shape policy approaches ahead of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting later this year. Key discussion areas include enhancing social protection systems, reducing wage gaps, and ensuring equal access to decent work.

KwaZulu-Natal’s hosting of the event further signals the province’s growing role as a hub for international dialogue, diplomacy, and development.

