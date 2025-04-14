Gender Inequality and Wage Discrimination Impact Negatively on GDP – Warns Academia

Delegates at the G20 second Employment Working Group (EWG) were told that many countries were performing below par because of gender inequality and discriminatory wage polices.

Addressing the second EWG meeting held at The Arch in uMhlanga, Dr Janine Hicks from KwaZulu-Natal University said: "when countries practice gender inequality and wage discrimination this is not good, not good for the economy

Dr Hicks cautioned that gender discrimination and wage inequalities have serious economic consequences and does not work for the country, and not good for women".

She was addressing on the subject of: Gender inequality in the workplace: Persistent forms of economic inequality confronting women.

She said gender inequality and wage inequality have a lifelong impact of perpetuating poverty and further perpetuate women suppression.

The academic was addressing the G20 EWG forum session focused on gender equality in the workforce and the growing labour income share disparity. South Africa's G20 Presidency is held under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability". The EWG's theme is: "Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives."

According to Dr Hicks regardless of international standards, ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions, local activism, existence of women Ministries – there was still persistence discrimination against women.

She was worried of societal norms that serve as a breeding ground to perpetuate gender discrimination. She said when dealing with equality there is a need to widen the gaze and look at broader societal factors that influence pay differences.

"Not only are women underpaid, but also work in sub- human conditions. They risk of being laid off.

"We need not only a comprehensive set of interventions, but also a comprehensive set of partners to deal with gender inequality and pay differentials," she said.

Her take home is: "Let's cut to the chase and have a broader discussion on the drivers of gender discrimination and wage inequalities that need to be addressed".

The EWG meeting started on Tuesday and will end on Friday. It is being attended by delegates from G20 members, invited countries, international organisations such as the ILO, World Bank and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and academic experts.

