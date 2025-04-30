Africa: All of Africa Today - April 30, 2025

Kenya MPs Accuse BBC Documentary of 'Foreign Propaganda'

Members of Parliament have strongly criticized the BBC over its documentary Blood Parliament, accusing the broadcaster of advancing a foreign agenda and unfairly maligning Kenya's democratic institutions. The exposé investigated the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in June 2024, alleging that security forces received covert "shoot-to-kill" orders before official deployment. The documentary sparked fierce debate in the National Assembly, with some lawmakers dismissing it as sensationalist and misleading. The BBC defended its work, saying that it was based on the analysis of over 5,000 images and eyewitness testimonies, and maintained that its reporting aimed to shed light on events of national importance and stands by its findings.

Five Contenders Vie to Lead African Development Bank

The race to lead the African Development Bank (AfDB) intensified ahead of the May 29, 2025, election, as five candidates shared their visions for the institution's future. The current president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, is set to step down on August 31, 2025, after serving two terms. Under his leadership, the AfDB has largely prioritized promoting economic and social development on the continent. The candidates - Senegal's Amadou Hott, Zambia's Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo, Mauritania's Sidi Ould Tah, Chad's Abbas Mahamat Tolli, and South Africa's Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala - outlined priorities ranging from investing in education, infrastructure, and renewable energy to expanding concessional financing and youth empowerment. The African Development Bank provides loans, grants, and technical assistance to African governments and private companies for projects and programs that support development.

Court Sentences Late Nigerian Gospel Singer Osinachi's Husband To Death By Hanging

Peter Nwachukwu, the widower of popular Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been sentenced to death by hanging for his role in her death three years ago. The 42-year-old singer was believed to have died of throat cancer, but her family later alleged she had suffered prolonged domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. The High Court in Abuja convicted Nwachukwu on 23 charges, including culpable homicide, emotional and psychological abuse, cruelty to children, and criminal intimidation, based on testimony from 17 witnesses, including two of the couple's children. Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme found the widower guilty of all the charges, saying the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rwanda's New Gambling Tax Exempts National Lottery, Sparking Criticism

Rwanda's newly passed income tax bill sparked debate after exempting national lottery operators from a steep increase in gambling taxes. The bill raised the tax on gross gambling revenue from 13% to 40%, with the government aiming to promote responsible gambling and increase revenue from the fast-growing sector. Lawmakers questioned the exemption, arguing the difference between gambling and lotteries was too slight to warrant different treatment. The government justified the higher gambling tax as necessary to curb social harms and increase revenue, citing that the sector had generated Rwf260 billion since 2013 but contributed only Rwf8 billion in taxes.