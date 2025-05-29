Africa: All of Africa Today - May 29, 2025

Kenya Mourns Passing of Acclaimed Author Ngugi wa Thiong'o

East African literary icon and acclaimed author Ngugi wa Thiong'o has died in the United States. He was 87. He was a passionate advocate of writing in indigenous African languages, notably Gikuyu, to resist colonial legacies and elevate African identity through his groundbreaking novels like The River Between, A Grain of Wheat, and Petals of Blood. His works, including The Upright Revolution, which has been translated into over 100 languages, and the radical play Ngaahika Ndeenda, led to his imprisonment by the Kenyan government in 1977. He was tipped to win the Nobel Prize for Literature countless times, leaving fans dismayed each time the medal slipped through his fingers. President William Ruto described Thiong'o as "Kenya's greatest man of letters" and a "fearless voice for justice, truth, and African identity."

Gen-Z Activists Dismiss Ruto's Tanzania Apology, Demand Resignation

Kenya's President William Ruto apologised to Tanzania after days of tension between the two countries, sparked by the detention and deportation of East African activists, including Kenya's Boniface Mwangi and Uganda's Agather Atuhaire, who claimed they were tortured while in Tanzanian custody. Tanzanian MPs had expressed outrage over cyberbullying from Kenyan social media users targeting President Samia Suluhu Hassan, accusing them of disrespecting Tanzania's sovereignty. Ruto extended an olive branch, asking for forgiveness and acknowledging any wrongs committed by Kenyans. His apology came after U.S. preacher Rickey Allen Bolden called for reconciliation. Despite Ruto's apology, some Kenyan Gen-Z activists, critical of his administration since the deadly anti-tax protests last June, dismissed it and demanded his resignation. The diplomatic row began after Tanzania denied consular access to the detained activists and President Samia warned against foreign meddling.

Zimbabwe Launches National Media Policy to Tackle AI, Digital Challenges

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the National Media Policy, calling for greater accountability in the digital space and safeguards against the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and global tech giants. Mnangagwa described AI as a transformative force that is "undoubtedly revolutionising all aspects of our social and economic sectors," with the media industry squarely in its path. The newly launched policy seeks to provide a framework for ensuring access to factual, verified, and reliable information, which Mnangagwa said are "important ingredients to accelerate our country's national development agenda." Mnangagwa said that the importance of digital taxes and fair revenue sharing to supporting local economies and content creators.

Thousands of Lesotho Farmers in Limbo as US Halts Poultry Initiative

A $31.4 million United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) project aimed at transforming Lesotho's poultry sector has been terminated. The five-year initiative, launched under the American Food for Progress programme, planned to grow 28,000 poultry enterprises in Lesotho, boosting meat production by 40% and egg production by 30% by 2028. However, less than two years after its launch, the Sustainable Transformation of Enterprises in the Poultry Sector (STEPS) project has been terminated, leaving thousands of farmers in limbo. Rural Self-Help Managing Director Mampho Thulo said that their association had been worried after the U.S. withdrew funding from other initiatives, such as USAID and PEPFAR projects, and the recent R6-billion Millennium Challenge Account. However, she had believed agricultural projects would be spared.

MSF Calls for Urgent Action on Sexual Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned that women and girls in Sudan's Darfur region faced near-constant sexual violence, with a new report revealing distressing statistics from South Darfur. Between January 2024 and March 2025, MSF provided care to 659 survivors of sexual violence in the state alone. MSF said that victims and survivors speaking with their teams in Darfur and Chad described experiences of severe violence and rape. The organisation said that men and boys are also at risk, characterising the scale of suffering as "beyond comprehension." Survivors reported attacks while gathering food and water, working in fields, and participating in essential daily activities.