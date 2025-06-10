Africa: All of Africa Today - June 10, 2025

Mpox Remains Public Health Emergency, WHO Says

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Mpox continues to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The WHO Director-General made the declaration following a meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee on 5 June, where global health experts reviewed the situation. Ghebreyesus said while some countries have made progress, the overall situation remains concerning.

Cholera Death Toll Rises in Sudan

Health officials confirmed six cholera cases in El Geneina, including two deaths, amid mounting concerns that the actual toll is far higher. The Emergency Room reported that many patients died before reaching hospitals, while others avoided treatment. An isolation center was being set up at El Zahra school. In its report, the Emergency Room commended Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the International Medical Corps for their quick response and help in containing the outbreak. It urged international organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to intervene urgently and called on people to avoid contaminated food and water.

Police End Stakeout of Cameroonian Opposition Leader Kamto

Police in Cameroon ended a two-day stakeout of an apartment block in Douala where opposition leader Maurice Kamto was staying after returning from a political rally in France that angered the ruling CPDM party. Officers blocked the 71-year-old from leaving for a planned meeting with his Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party, which he later cancelled before departing for Yaoundé. Kamto, who intends to run in the upcoming presidential election against 92-year-old President Paul Biya, previously spent nine months in detention after rejecting the 2018 poll results. Kamto promised to protect Biya and his family if elected, but he was criticized by ruling party officials. Following his return, authorities tightened security in Douala, restricted access to CRM buildings, and denied permission for his meeting. Rights groups condemned the growing crackdown on dissent as parliamentary elections were postponed until 2026. Kamto's eligibility to run remains uncertain due to electoral laws, although he insists there are no legal barriers. Meanwhile, the country continues to face a violent separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions, which has killed at least 6,000 people over nearly a decade.

Trump Travel Ban Targeting 12 Countries Takes Effect

President Donald Trump's new travel ban, which barred citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States, came into effect on June 9. The order imposed a full travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, including several African nations, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, citing national security concerns, while imposing partial restrictions on seven others. This was his second such ban, following a similar 2017 order. Chad retaliated by suspending all visas to U.S. citizens while Somalia promised to work with the U.S. to address security issues. The African Union, which represents all countries on the continent, called on the US to "engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned".

Rwanda Health Ministry Warns of Heightened COVID-19 Risk as Dry Season Approaches

The Rwandan Ministry of Health warned of a heightened risk of COVID-19 infections as the country transitioned from the rainy to the dry season. Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, in a post on X, urged citizens to remain cautious of seasonal illnesses like flu, Covid-19, and malaria, advising people to maintain good hygiene and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. The World Health Organisation said that Covid-19 cases are increasing all over the world, driven by the NB.1.8.1 variant. The variant does not pose greater risks than others, however, the WHO encouraged countries to remain vigilant and adopt a risk-based approach to managing the virus.

Nigerian Star Tems to Headline Inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show

Nigerian singer Tems was announced as the headliner for the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 13. Global Citizen, the producers of the show, will broadcast the star-studded performance live and free on DAZN.com, allowing fans around the world to tune in. She will be joined on stage by Colombian hitmaker J Balvin and American pop star Doja Cat, creating an international lineup for the historic event. Tems expressed her excitement about the show, describing it as a celebration of football, unity through music. The performance is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a joint initiative led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans. The fund aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children across the globe.