Africa: All of Africa Today - June 17, 2025

Museveni Signs Controversial Law Allowing Military Trials for Civilians

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law the controversial Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (Amendment) Act, 2025, which grants military courts the power to try civilians. In January, the Supreme Court ruled that a law permitting such trials was unconstitutional. Before the ruling, civilians found with military equipment could be tried in military tribunals, a practice activists claimed was used to silence government critics. Opposition MPs have vowed to challenge the new law in court, accusing the government of acting in contempt of the Supreme Court and failing to conduct adequate public consultations.

UN Warns of Catastrophic Hunger in Five Nations Without Immediate Aid

The United Nations issued a stark warning that millions of people in five crisis-stricken countries are either facing famine or are one step away from it, as global hunger continues to worsen. A new report released by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) identified Palestine, Mali and Haiti as the other top-priority hunger hotspots, with a further seven countries likely to see worsening food security over the next five months. Sudan is rapidly descending into disaster, with more than half its population, 24.6 million people, facing acute food insecurity. The report warned that without urgent humanitarian aid, millions risk starvation and death. WFP and FAO called for the international community to drastically step up funding for food and nutrition-related humanitarian aid in the coming months and advocate for an end to the fighting.

French Broadcasters Banned in Togo Over 'Bias' Claims

Togo suspended French broadcasters RFI and France24 for three months for an alleged lack of impartiality in their reporting. The High Authority for Audiovisual Communication said the suspension followed repeated breaches of impartiality and fact-checking. The move comes amid rising political tensions, following recent constitutional changes that critics say could allow President Faure Gnassingbé to remain in power indefinitely. Dozens were arrested earlier this month during anti-government protests, and opposition groups have since called for civil disobedience starting on June 23. RFI and France24 said they were surprised by the ban and reaffirmed their commitment to independent journalism.

Zimbabwe's Teachers Strike for Decent Pay and Dignity

Dozens of teachers affiliated with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) in Manicaland staged a protest over poor salaries and working conditions. Since 2018, they had been demanding a monthly salary of U.S.$1,260 but continued to earn around U.S.$300, which left many struggling to afford basic necessities such as healthcare, education, and accommodation. Protesters called for fair collective bargaining, the reinstatement of their three-month vacation leave, paternity leave for male teachers, and better recognition of their professional status. They criticized the disparity in educational opportunities between their children and those of the elite and vowed to continue the fight for dignity and decent pay. The protest came amid a broader wave of unrest, with University of Zimbabwe lecturers also striking for over 60 days due to similar grievances over poor pay.

Top Kenyan Police Chief Resigns After Blogger's Death in Custody Sparks Outcry

Deputy police chief Eliud Lagat has stepped aside pending the outcome of investigations into the death in detention of blogger Albert Ojwang. Ojwang, who died in police custody after criticizing Lagat. His resignation followed mounting pressure from civil society, political leaders, and the public. Lagat denied any wrongdoing, but said in a statement that he was stepping aside in the "good and conscious thought" of his responsibilities as deputy police chief. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) arrested several police officers and three civilian detainees. Demonstrators in Nairobi are demanding justice for Ojwang.

Devastating Floods Claim 90 Lives in South Africa's Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government confirmed that the death toll from the week's devastating floods had risen to 90. Most fatalities occurred in the OR Tambo and Amathole Districts, which suffered severe infrastructure damage and displacement. At least 2,686 residents were left homeless and are currently accommodated in various shelters and provided with three meals a day and all the essential necessities. Water services had partially resumed, but many areas still faced limited supply. Emergency relief efforts continued, supported by NGOs and faith-based organisations. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the region to assess the damage and offer condolences.