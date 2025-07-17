Africa: All of Africa Today - July 17, 2025

U.S. Deports Convicted Criminals to Eswatini, Sparks Outcry

The U.S. deported five people whom it described as "criminal illegal aliens" to Eswatini. The deportees are originally from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen, and had been convicted of serious crimes such as murder and child rape. According to Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin, their home countries had refused to take them back, prompting the US to send them to Eswatini as a "safe third country." Eswatini confirmed the men were being held in isolated correctional units and posed no threat to the public. The U.S. and Eswatini planned to collaborate with the UN's immigration agency to facilitate the men's eventual transfer to their home countries. Trump's immigration crackdown drew the criticism of Swazi pro-democracy activists who warned against the country becoming a dumping ground for foreign criminals. Concerns were also raised over whether Eswatini's prisons could securely house such offenders. Similar deportations had recently been made to South Sudan, and discussions with other countries like Rwanda and Benin were reportedly ongoing.

France Withdraws Last Military Base from Senegal After 65 Years

France officially handed back its last military base in Senegal, marking the end of the country's 65-year military presence, leaving the French army with no permanent camps in West and Central Africa. The pull-out comes after similar withdrawals across the continent, with former colonies increasingly turning their backs on their former ruler. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, elected in 2024 on promises of radical change, for all foreign armies to leave Senegal by the end of 2025. During a handover ceremony in Dakar, Camp Geille and the French airfield at Dakar airport were formally returned, with military leaders from both nations present. Faye has, however, insisted that Senegal will continue to work with Paris, which is different from other former colonies, such as junta-run Burkina Faso or Mali.

UNICEF Condemns Attacks That Killed 35 Children in Sudan

More than 450 civilians were killed in recent "horrific attacks" in Sudan's North Kordofan state, which the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, has condemned in the strongest possible terms. Two pregnant women, 11 girls and 24 boys were among the victims of the violence over the weekend around Bara, including the villages of Shag Alnom and Hilat Hamid. UNICEF fears that with dozens more injured and many still missing, the number of child casualties could rise further. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell criticised the attacks as a terrifying escalation of violence, and a complete disregard for human life, international humanitarian law, and the most basic principles of humanity. Since April 2023, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting for control of the country, and fighting has intensified in the Kordofan region, which encompasses three states.

Former Nigerian VP Atiku Abubakar Resigns from PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially resigned his membership from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences and a divergence from the party's founding principles. Atiku tendered his resignation in the build-up to the 2027 general election after admitting to the formation of a coalition party, the Alliance Democratic Congress. Atiku, who served two full terms as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and was twice the party's presidential candidate of the PDP, described his exit as deeply emotional and regrettable. He expressed disappointment in the party's current trajectory, which he said no longer aligned with its original vision. Despite the painful decision, Atiku thanked the PDP for the support and opportunities it had given him. His resignation was officially acknowledged and stamped by the local ward office.

Kenya Mourns 12-Year-Old Bridget Njoki, Killed by Stray Bullet

Family, friends, and Kenyans from all walks of life gathered to mourn the tragic loss of 12-year-old Bridget Njoki, who was killed by police in Kiambu County. Bridget was killed by a stray bullet during the Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025. A bullet went through the roof of Bridget's home in Ndumberi, striking her in the head while she sat in her family's living room. Her mother, in a tearful tribute at the Ndumberi Catholic Church, condemned the excessive force used by police and demanded justice for all children caught in the crossfire. Bridget's death, one among nearly 70 reported during this year's protests, sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for an independent investigation into all deaths and injuries that have been connected with protest-related police action. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched a probe into Bridget's death.