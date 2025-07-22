Africa: All of Africa Today - July 22, 2025

Kenya Drops Terror Charges Against Activist Boniface Mwangi

The state has withdrawn terrorism-related charges against activist Boniface Mwangi, who will now face prosecution for possessing ammunition without a valid firearms license. Mwangi was arrested at his Lukenya home in Machakos County by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Authorities alleged that he played a key logistical and financial role in the protests, which left at least 50 people dead, public property destroyed, and security officers injured. His arrest drew criticism from civil society and human rights groups, who said the government is using terrorism laws to suppress dissent. His wife, Njeri, said on social media that officers mentioned terrorism and arson while arresting him and confiscating his equipment. Mwangi, a longtime government critic, had previously faced arrests and threats, but many viewed this incident as an aggravation in the crackdown on young people's protests.

Ugandan President Museveni's New Title, Ssemalungu, Sparks Public Outcry

President Yoweri Museveni's latest self-bestowed title, Ssemalungu (which may mean "master of the wilderness"), stirred heated public debate, with reactions ranging from linguistic skepticism to outright opposition. Museveni said that the title is a reminder to the bazzukulu (grandchildren) of the bush war that brought his government to power. The move comes as the country gears up for another tense election season. Museveni has used a number of symbolic names during previous campaigns, including Ssaabalwanyi (chief fighter), Ssaabagabe (supreme ruler), and Jajja (grandfather). The opposition dismissed it as a political distraction, and linguists questioned the cultural relevance of Ssemalungu, warning that symbolism might be misused.

Sudan to Ban WhatsApp Voice and Video Calls Over Security Concerns

Sudan's Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority announced a nationwide ban on WhatsApp voice and video calls effective 25 July, citing national security concerns. In a statement by the regulator, they confirmed that text messaging and group chats will remain unaffected but urged users to accept the restrictions in the name of national interest. The decision has provoked widespread criticism, with activists and digital rights defenders describing it as an attack on freedom of communication. Digital policy expert Ammar Hamouda said the move reflects a combination of security, political, and commercial motives. The government previously framed similar restrictions in economic terms, but now the security justification takes precedence while civilians are ignored. Many WhatsApp users are now turning to VPNs, satellite services like Starlink, or foreign SIM cards to stay connected.

Mnangagwa Term Limit Debate Heats Up in Zimbabwe's Ruling Party

Mashonaland Provincial Chairperson Daniel Garwe has publicly endorsed ZANU-PF's push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit ahead of the party's upcoming conference. The ruling party appears divided, with one faction pushing for Mnangagwa's continued leadership while another reportedly backs his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to succeed him. Despite Mnangagwa's public reluctance, last year's party conference supported extending his tenure, which would require amending sections of the constitution that currently bar such a move. Opposition leaders, including former minister Tendai Biti, condemned the push as a threat to democracy and vowed to resist any attempt to undermine the constitution.

Cameroon Nears Full Cocoa Traceability Ahead of EU Deadline



Cameroon announced that 99% of its cocoa was traceable from farm to export port, a major step toward meeting the EU's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) on January 1, 2026. Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the Trade Minister, confirmed the progress at a forum in Yaoundé, saying the registration and mapping of over 24,800 farmers and 28,000 cocoa plots. The EU released tools like GEOSHARE to assist exporters in verifying cocoa origin and complying with EU regulations. However, structural challenges such as weak inter-ministerial coordination and little formal land ownership remained. Cameroon also promoted agroforestry as a sustainable practice, though it remained unrecognised under current EU definitions. The European Union's sustainability regulations may conflict with Cameroon's plans to increase cocoa output to 640,000 metric tonnes by 2030. According to experts, improving yields alone is unlikely to achieve this goal. However, this expansion might violate the EUDR, making Cameroonian cocoa ineligible to enter the EU market.