Africa: All of Africa Today - August 7, 2025

Senior Ghanaian Officials Die in Helicopter Crash

Several senior Ghanaian government officials have been killed in a helicopter accident, including Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The incident occurred shortly after the Z-9 military helicopter took off en route to Obuasi. It reportedly went off the radar minutes into the flight. Images purportedly showing the charred remains of the helicopter are circulating on social media. Other victims were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary Candidate, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo. The authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.

Aid Cuts Worsen Humanitarian Crisis in Ethiopia

Refugee camps in Ethiopia's Gambella region are facing a deepening humanitarian crisis following significant international aid cuts that have crippled essential services, including food distribution, health care, and disease prevention. The region, which hosts more than 395,000 refugees, most from South Sudan across seven camps, is experiencing an increase in child malnutrition, malaria cases, and patient admissions, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which has operated in Kule refugee camp for more than a decade. The general decline of humanitarian funding in the region has led to the suspension of nutrition services in four out of the seven refugee camps, leaving around 80,000 children under the age of five at risk of life-threatening malnutrition. Food distributions across other camps have also been disrupted, with some going months without deliveries due to supply chain issues and funding shortfalls.

Ruto Faces Political Test as By-Elections Stir National Tensions

President William Ruto faced a challenging political moment as the upcoming by-elections threatened to either reinforce his grip on power or signal the beginning of his decline ahead of the 2027 elections. There are 22 vacant seats: five in the National Assembly, one in the Senate, and sixteen in county assemblies. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is getting ready to take Kenyans back to the ballot. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, now a fierce critic of the regime, is leading the charge against President Ruto through his Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Party. He claims the ruling UDA party is arm-twisting the IEBC to delay the by-elections, a sign, he argues, that Ruto is afraid of facing the people. The IEBC has denied any interference, insisting it remains an independent body guided by the law. As Kenyans await the IEBC's official by-election calendar, all eyes are on the numbers.

U.S. to Require $15,000 Visa Deposit from Zambian and Malawian Travelers

The U.S. State Department has announced that travelers from Zambia and Malawi seeking a business or tourist visa will now be required to pay a deposit of $15,000. The statement said the move is a 12-month pilot program aimed at curbing visa overstays, and could be extended soon to other countries. The announcement is the latest action by the administration of U.S President Donald Trump to limit illegal immigration into the U.S. Some critics have said the scheme amounts to a "legalised shakedown" that profits from vulnerable, lawful travellers. Zambia Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe said that the government was "engaging our counterparts to get a full understanding of the implications and what can be done, if anything, to address the underlying issues". Trump has also banned foreign nationals from 12 countries from travelling to the U.S., and imposed partial restrictions on another seven.

Ghana Seizes Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Tied to U.S. Fraud Case

Ghanaian authorities have seized a 2019 Lamborghini Urus allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from popular musician Charles Nii Armah, better known as Shatta Wale, following a request from the U.S. The luxury car is allegedly tied to the criminal enterprise of Ghanaian Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a seven-year jail term in the U.S. for fraud. The car was in the possession of popular musician Shatta Wale, who denied any connection to Amuah, saying that he is a "third-party owner" of the car and did not know "who shipped [it] to the country." Wale took to social media to criticize the authorities over the recovery of the bright yellow Lamborghini, questioning why officers stormed his home with guns, calling it unnecessary and humiliating. The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) said the vehicle was retrieved without incident and will be returned to the U.S. as part of Amuah's $4.7 million restitution.