Africa: All of Africa Today - August 22, 2025

Uganda Reaches Controversial Resettlement Deal With U.S.

Uganda reached an agreement with the U.S. to take in deportees from third countries who may not get asylum but are "reluctant" to go back to their own countries. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, said that the country will not accept people with criminal records or unaccompanied minors under the temporary arrangement. Uganda already hosts nearly two million refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly from nearby countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Sudan. The agreements are part of the Trump administration's wider push for deportation deals with countries across several continents, including those with controversial human rights records. The deal follows similar agreements with Rwanda, South Sudan, and Eswatini.

Exodus of Doctors Cripples Zimbabwe's Public Hospitals

Zimbabwe's healthcare system is struggling due to a large number of doctors leaving for better opportunities overseas. This exodus has left public hospitals short-staffed and rural communities without proper medical care. Deputy Health Minister Sleiman Kwidini informed parliament that the situation has been made worse by poor working conditions, low salaries, and a lack of medical supplies. As a result, many citizens, especially in rural areas, have to walk long distances for healthcare services. He also mentioned that many district hospitals do not have housing for doctors, which deters them from working in remote locations. Although the government is training more doctors, Kwidini said rural hospitals may not be properly staffed until 2029 or 2030. For now, the fragile health sector has forced many people to seek expensive private care, leaving the poor relying on poorly funded public hospitals. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to improve conditions, and renovations are already in progress at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Ghanaian Musician Shatta Wale Arrested Over Seized Lamborghini

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was taken into custody by the country's Economic and Organised Crime Office (Eoco) due to the seizure of his yellow Lamborghini Urus. U.S. authorities claimed the vehicle was linked to crime proceeds. The 2019 car, valued at $150,000, was connected by the FBI and the US Justice Department to a $4 million fraud involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who was sentenced to prison in the U.S. in 2023. Wale denied knowing Amuah and stated he was just a "third-party owner" of the car. However, his management said his detention was related to "tax obligations." After voluntarily surrendering, Wale was questioned and later released on bail of 10 million Ghanaian cedis, although he had to stay in custody until sureties were confirmed. Supporters gathered outside Eoco's offices in Accra while he was detained. Authorities mentioned that the car would be sent back to the U.S. to help compensate Amuah's victims.

Ethiopia to Host Second Africa Climate Summit in September

Ethiopia is set to host the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) from September 8 to 10, 2025, in Addis Ababa, in partnership with the African Union. This summit will focus on the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development." It will gather Heads of State, development partners, civil society, academics, women and youth groups, and other stakeholders. According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the event will emphasize two main areas: showcasing African-led climate solutions and unlocking scalable climate finance. The goal is to position Africa as a united voice in global climate talks, shape outcomes at COP30 and other international meetings, and push for changes to enhance grant-based finance and investment options. The summit is expected to adopt the African Leaders' Addis Ababa Declaration and release a flagship report that highlights key initiatives and partnerships. Officials state that this event shows Ethiopia's commitment to promoting African-led climate action and creating resilient, green development pathways for the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dozens More Killed In Nigeria's Katsina as State Pleads For Help

The Acting Governor of Nigeria's northern Katsina state, Farouk Lawal Jobe, urged the country's federal government to take "urgent measures" to protect residents of the state from frequent attacks by gunmen. This comes after an early morning raid killed dozens of worshippers at a mosque. The attack, according to reports, was in retaliation for the villagers killing the gunmen's accomplices the previous weekend. The latest massacre comes after a parish church was set alight and destroyed, and the attackers looted or destroyed property and vehicles. Insecurity in Katsina has significantly impacted the state's education system, with hundreds of students and their teachers either abducted or killed. "Inadequate control" along the state's border with neighboring Niger Republic has been blamed for its security challenges.