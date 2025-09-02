Africa: All of Africa Today - September 2, 2025

Landslide Kills 1,000 in Sudan After Heavy Rains

At least 1,000 people were killed in a landslide in the Marra Mountains of western Sudan after days of heavy rain triggered the disaster, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army. The landslide struck the village of Tarasin, leaving only one survivor and destroying much of the settlement. Many residents from North Darfur state had sought refuge in the Marra Mountains region after war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) forced them from their homes. Darfur's army-aligned governor, Minni Minnawi, called the landslide a "humanitarian tragedy". Minnawi has appealed to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nigerian-Finnish Citizen Simon Ekpa Sentenced to Six Years for Terrorism in Finland

A Finnish court sentenced Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-born Finnish citizen and leader of a Biafra secessionist faction, to six years in prison for terrorism-related offences. The Päijät-Häme District Court found that Ekpa equipped armed groups in south-eastern Nigeria with weapons and explosives. The court ruled that he had engaged in illegal activities between August 2021 and November 2024, and had also used social media to incite the public to commit crimes in Nigeria. He was also convicted of aggravated tax fraud. Ekpa, a former councillor in Lahti, denied the charges but was unanimously convicted by a panel of three judges. Ekpa was arrested at his home in Finland in February 2023. The Nigerian government had sought his extradition, accusing him of fueling violence in the region, where the secessionist conflict has left communities deeply scarred since the original Biafra war of the 1960s. It remains unclear if Ekpa will appeal the ruling.

Treason Trial of Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye Delayed After His Absence

The treason trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale did not proceed at the High Court Criminal Division after both men failed to appear in court. Only the third accused, Captain Denis Ola, was present. Prosecutors questioned their absence, but defence lawyers argued that since the two are in state custody. Judge Emmanuel Baguma confirmed receiving letters from the accused. According to the letters, Besigye cited illness as his reason for being "unwell and unable to attend court," while Lutale said that he was "unaware" of the hearing date and requested an adjournment. Defence lawyers added that Besigye was also unwilling to appear before the presiding judge, having applied for his recusal. The judge adjourned the case for plea-taking on October 1, 2025.

Central African Republic's Opposition Leader Renounces French Citizenship to Run for President

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former Central African Republic prime minister Anicet-Georges Dologuélé announced that he had renounced his French citizenship to run against President Faustin Touadéra in the December 2025 elections. Dologuélé, an economist and leader of the opposition URCA party, previously lost to Touadéra in the disputed 2020 polls. He criticised the national electoral authority for incompetence and bias, raising doubts about whether the vote would be held on time and warning he might boycott if conditions for a fair contest were not met. Touadéra, accused by critics of seeking to remain president for life, changed the constitution in 2023 to allow a third term and bar dual citizens from running.

16 Killed in Namibia Security Services Collision

A head-on collision between Namibian security service vehicles near Mariental, about 270km south of Windhoek, killed 16 people. Fourteen officers and two civilians were confirmed dead, while others were injured. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described the crash as a "profound loss" for Namibia. Home Affairs Minister Lucia Iipumbu urged the public to refrain from sharing sensitive images at accident sites. The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund pledged to assist families with medical care and burial support. Namibia has one of the highest road traffic fatality rates in the world.