Africa: All of Africa Today - September 25, 2025

No Women on Uganda's 2026 Presidential Ballot

Uganda's Electoral Commission confirmed eight candidates for the 2026 presidential election, narrowing the field from 220 people who had picked nomination forms. For the first time in more than 20 years, no woman made it onto the ballot, raising concerns about gender parity at the highest levels of political leadership. Among those locked out this cycle are prominent former contenders, including John Katumba, Joseph Kabuleta, Willy Mayambala, and Nancy Kalembe. The Electoral Commission has faced questions over the nomination process, which critics say may have contributed to the high number of aspirants who failed to qualify. The cleared candidates are expected to be gazetted in the coming days, formally ushering them into what is likely to be one of the most closely watched elections in the country's recent history.

Breakthrough HIV Drug to Be Sold at $40 in Low-Income Countries

Over 100 low-income countries are expected to have access to a new HIV prevention drug within two years, potentially bringing the world closer to an end to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The drug, called Lenacapavir and administered by injection, is due to be rolled out as early as the end of this year, and was slashed to about $40 per person from $28,000. The lower-cost version will be rolled out in 2027 across 120 low- and middle-income countries. The agreement was reached between the Clinton Health Access Initiative in partnership with the Gates Foundation and other groups, including the South African research institute, Wits RHI. Lenacapavir, taken as a twice-yearly injection, has shown strong trial results and received WHO backing, offering six months of HIV protection at a time. Experts said it could transform prevention for vulnerable groups, especially where daily PrEP pills posed challenges. South Africa, with nearly eight million people living with HIV, was among the countries expected to benefit, with its health department welcoming efforts to make the drug affordable and widely available.

Somali President Rules Out Term Extension, Pledges One-Person, One-Vote Elections

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ruled out extending his presidential term and reaffirmed his commitment to one-person, one-vote elections, despite opposition from some federal member states. Speaking while in the U.S. for the UN General Assembly, he said only the National Independent Electoral Commission had the authority to set election timelines, not individual politicians. Mohamud defended his government's approach to constitutional reforms and insisted that Somalia must move forward with universal suffrage. He insisted that Somalia remain united as a federal state and sought to open up dialogue over the contested clauses.

UN Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

The United Nations, together with partners including the United Kingdom and Kenya, warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan. In El Fasher, North Darfur's besieged capital, civilians suffer deadly attacks, mass displacement, cholera, and seasonal flooding. Humanitarian operations are being severely impeded by insecurity, and millions are at risk. Flooding and cholera outbreaks have further compounded the crisis, prompting 1.9 million people to be vaccinated. To end the conflict, the UN called for urgent international action and diplomatic efforts.

President Chakwera Concedes Defeat In Historic Malawi Election

President Lazarus Chakwera conceded defeat hours before the final announcement of results by the country's electoral authority. His concession follows preliminary results, which indicate that former president Peter Mutharika has secured over the necessary 50 percent threshold. In a statement, Chakwera acknowledged that his challenger had an insurmountable lead: "For this reason, a moment ago, I called Professor Mutharika directly to congratulate him on his historic victory and to wish him well in his upcoming tenure as the seventh President of the Republic of Malawi." Last week's elections triggered one of the biggest political shake-ups in the country's history, with more than 110 of the 193 Members of Parliament losing their seats - among them 14 Cabinet ministers. Given the deteriorating economy, which has been marked by high inflation and fuel shortages, some analysts have said Chakwera's defeat was not unexpected.