Africa: All of Africa Today - October 1, 2025

Former DR Congo President Kabila Sentenced to Death in Absentia

Former president Joseph Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia by a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). The charges concern accusations that Kabila has been supporting the M23, a rebel group who have wreaked devastation across the country's eastern region. Kabila was convicted by a military court of treason, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, including murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection. He denied the charges, but did not appear in court to defend himself. The court in Kinshasa ordered his immediate arrest. Kabila has spent almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, he has been residing mostly in South Africa, though he did appear in rebel-held Goma in eastern Congo in May.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

South Africa Mourns Death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead near the four-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris. He was 58. French prosecutors said his death was being treated as a possible suicide. Mthethwa was reported missing by his wife after a "worrying message from him", said the Paris prosecutor's office. He had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the high-rise hotel, where the window was forced open. Mthethwa was serving as ambassador to France since his appointment in December 2023. President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mthethwa's "untimely passing" was "a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family". Mthethwa previously served as South Africa's minister of police under Jacob Zuma, as minister of art and culture from 2014 to 2019, and as minister of sport from 2019 to 2023.

Ghana Witchcraft Accusation Survivors Push for Urgent Passage of Protection Bill

Survivors of witchcraft accusations in Ghana have urged Parliament to urgently pass the Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill to protect vulnerable women from stigma, abuse, and banishment. The survivors said many continue to live under harsh and degrading conditions in camps, with little or no access to health care, education, and livelihoods. They said that legal intervention remained the only way to restore their dignity and secure their future. From September 17 to 19, 2025, the Human Rights Standing Committee of Parliament visited the Gambaga, Kukuo, and Gnani camps in the Northern and North East Regions. The visit was supported by Songtaba Foundation, ActionAid Ghana, Amnesty International Ghana, Oxfam Ghana, and The Sanneh Institute, which sought to expose lawmakers to the lived realities of survivors and strengthen advocacy for the Bill. Parliament had previously passed the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023, but it lapsed without presidential assent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria to Mark 65th Independence Day Without Parade

The government said it is committed to commemorating the country's 65th independence anniversary on October 1, with "dignity and enthusiasm", despite cancelling the traditional parade. All other programs lined up for the day would go on as planned, a government statement said, calling on Nigerians to remain patriotic and " support the reforms" of President Bola Tinubu. The government expressed regret over any inconvenience the decision might cause Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and guests. The federal government also appealed to citizens to remain united and committed to the ideals of peace and progress.

Uganda Sends Team to UAE to Investigate Alleged Sex Trafficking Network

The Ugandan government has sent a team of experts to the United Arab Emirates to investigate Charles "Abbey" Mwesigwa, accused of running a sex-trafficking network in Dubai, following a recent BBC exposé. State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Davina Anyakun, said Mwesigwa was not licensed to export migrant workers and that the women featured in the report were not on government records, suggesting they had been trafficked. She described the situation as regrettable, saying that many Ugandans travel to the UAE on short-term visas in search of work but end up overstaying or falling victim to illegal agents. Anyakun said that trafficking is a global multi-billion-dollar business requiring joint efforts between nations and said it was "highly probable" that the women in the BBC documentary were Ugandans exploited by unregistered agents. Meanwhile, reports from Dubai indicated that Mwesigwa was arrested for questioning, released on bail, and later re-arrested after attempting to flee the country.