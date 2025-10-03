Africa: All of Africa Today - October 3, 2025

UN Chief Warns of 'Imminent Atrocities' as El Fasher Siege Escalates

UN human rights chief Volker Türk said civilians in Sudan's El Fasher face the imminent risk of large-scale atrocities as fighting escalates around the North Darfur capital, which has been under siege by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia for over 500 days. Between 19 and 29 September, at least 91 civilians were killed in artillery shelling, drone strikes, and ground incursions. Attacks have targeted civilian infrastructure, raising concerns that the aim is forcible displacement, including from the Abu Shouk camp for IDPs. Türk said that civilians who remain in El Fasher - including the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses - must be protected. He said that civilian infrastructure has been deliberately targeted, raising fears of forcible displacement, and warned of possible ethnically motivated abuses similar to those seen in Zamzam camp. He called for humanitarian access and the lifting of the siege.

Kenyan Activists Missing in Uganda After Abduction at Bobi Wine Event

Two Kenyan human rights activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, went missing in Uganda after reportedly being abducted by armed men while attending opposition leader Bobi Wine's campaign event. Bobi Wine strongly condemned the "abduction", saying the pair had been "picked up mafia-style" at a petrol station and driven off to an unknown destination. Bobi Wine said the two Kenyans were being targeted by the Ugandan government for associating with him. Rights groups, including the Law Society of Kenya and Amnesty International Kenya, described the case as part of a disturbing pattern of abductions and enforced disappearances across East Africa, calling on Ugandan authorities to ensure the activists' safety. The disappearance follows similar incidents in the region where opposition figures and activists have been secretly detained or mistreated, raising fears of cross-border collaboration among governments to silence dissent.

Former President's Son Robert Mugabe Jnr Held for Cannabis Possession

Robert Mugabe Jnr, son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on charges of possessing dagga. He was detained for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, where police claimed to have found two sachets of cannabis in his sling bag. Five alleged syndicate members linked to him were also arrested. Ashiel Mugiya, Mugabe's lawyer, said his client will plead not guilty. Mugiya said the drugs were recovered from a car that had three other occupants, and that police had found 0.02g of cannabis, while the police charge sheet says police recovered 2g, with a street value of $30. He was previously arrested in 2023 over allegations that he damaged property and spat on a police officer at a Harare party.

Children Receive Triple Protection Against Malaria in Burundi

Malaria remains a major public health threat in Burundi, where millions of cases are reported each year and 1,800 deaths are recorded each year, mostly among children under five. The Ministry of Health and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) have launched a pioneering pilot program to combat malaria in Cibitoke, one of the country's hardest-hit districts. The program combined three preventive measures simultaneously: malaria vaccination, long-term treatment, and insecticide-treated mosquito net distribution. Covering nearly 17,900 children under five, the initiative has generated strong community enthusiasm and already led to a more than 40% drop in severe malaria admissions at Cibitoke District Hospital in late 2025 compared to the previous year. MSF says the strategy is simple, cost-effective, and potentially replicable across Burundi, while operational research is underway to measure its precise impact. MSF continues to strengthen malaria treatment through community health workers, health centres, and hospital support, ensuring children with the disease receive timely care.

World Mourns Conservation Icon Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist, died on October 1 of natural causes. She was 91. Her groundbreaking research in Gombe, Tanzania, over the past six decades revolutionized the study of chimpanzees and reshaped humanity's understanding of animals. Goodall praised Rwanda's success in protecting mountain gorillas at the 2022 Kwita Izina ceremony. More than 100 countries, including Rwanda, continue to benefit from Goodall's legacy through the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program. She was named a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002, and was also an honorary member of the World Future Council and served on the board of the Nonhuman Rights Project. During her 2013 visit to Rwanda, she met conservation leaders and toured Nyungwe National Park, reaffirming her lifelong dedication to protecting wildlife and biodiversity.