Africa: All of Africa Today - November 10, 2025

Ugandan President Says Freed Kenyan Activists Were Planning 'Subversive Activities'

President Yoweri Museveni claimed that two recently freed Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, were arrested in Uganda for allegedly planning to train youths in riot tactics during their visit to Jinja for the National Unity Platform (NUP) manifesto launch. Speaking at a press briefing at Mbale State Lodge, Museveni said intelligence reports indicated the pair had entered Uganda to collaborate with the opposition in subversive activities. He revealed that their release followed direct intervention by Kenyan authorities. Museveni warned foreign actors supporting unrest in Uganda that their efforts would fail, accusing them of funding local youths to incite protests similar to those seen after the arrest of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi. He cautioned that any attempts to destabilize the country would be met with strong security responses, while reiterating that peaceful demonstrations were acceptable provided they did not result in violence or property damage.

Nigerian Museum Opening Postponed After Violent Protest

The Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) in Benin City, Nigeria, postponed its preview week after protesters stormed a pre-opening event. MOWAA made the decision after around 20 men, some armed with wooden bats, stormed into the museum courtyard during a pre-opening event. Guests, including ambassadors and donors, were forced to take refuge inside. The incident occurred following earlier demonstrations outside the Edo State legislature opposing the museum's opening. MOWAA, a $25 million cultural project sponsored by German, French, Danish, and British Museums, as well as the Ford Foundation, was developed to preserve and celebrate the artistic heritage of West Africa. It has, however, been subject to controversy regarding ownership of the Benin Bronzes, ancient artifacts that British soldiers looted during the 19th century. Nigeria's former president, Muhammadu Buhari, had declared the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, the rightful custodian of the bronzes, which has fueled tensions since MOWAA initially planned to house them but later abandoned that goal.

Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Claims Arrest in South Africa Was a Political Setup by Zanu PF

Prominent Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala claimed that his arrest in South Africa for allegedly travelling with explosives was a setup orchestrated by Zanu PF. Sikhala was detained early Friday after police searched his vehicle and reportedly found 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors. Images of him in handcuffs circulated widely online, drawing celebration from Zanu PF supporters. He is currently held at Pretoria Central and is expected to appear in court on Monday. His lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said Sikhala denied any involvement, suggesting foul play, as the explosives were discovered after he had dinner with his uncle, who was also arrested. Mabuza added that Sikhala had travelled to South Africa for medical treatment, not to engage in criminal activity. Sikhala, who previously spent over 500 days in pretrial detention in Zimbabwe under harsh conditions, said the latest incident was politically motivated. Fellow opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume echoed this sentiment, asserting that the explosives had been planted, while the National Democratic Working Group, which he leads, also expressed suspicion of foul play.

ICC Confirms 39 War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity Charges Against Joseph Kony

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) welcomed the decision by Pre-Trial Chamber II confirming all 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA). Following a hearing in September 2025, the ruling became the first in ICC history to confirm charges against a suspect in absentia. The confirmed charges relate to seven attacks on former Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the attack on Lwala Girls Secondary School, and the systematic abduction, enslavement, and abuse of thousands of children, women, and girls during the LRA's two-decade insurgency across northern Uganda and neighboring regions. In its findings, the Court found substantial evidence that Kony was responsible for crimes including murder, torture, rape, sexual slavery, and persecution, particularly against children. Following the ruling, Kony's trial will proceed once he has been captured. The Prosecutor's Office said the decision marked a significant step toward justice for victims and reaffirmed the ICC's commitment to accountability for gender-based crimes and crimes against children. Kony, who has been wanted by the ICC since 2005, remains at large, and the Court renewed calls for intensified international cooperation to ensure his arrest.

Amnesty Demands Full Exoneration for Nigeria's Executed Ogoni Nine

Marking 30 years since the execution of the Ogoni Nine, Amnesty International called for their full exoneration, saying their 1995 deaths exposed the Nigerian government's and Shell's complicity in environmental and human rights abuses in the Niger Delta. They were executed after leading protests against Shell's oil pollution. They were pardoned by the Nigerian government in June 2025, but Amnesty said a full exoneration was needed. The organisation's investigations found that Shell encouraged military actions against the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), despite knowing of ongoing human rights violations. After decades of oil spills and environmental damage, affected communities like Ogale and Bille are suing Shell in the UK, with hearings scheduled for 2027. Ahead of COP 30 in Brazil, Amnesty renewed its call for a just and rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.