Africa: All of Africa Today - November 14, 2025

Over 21 Million People Face Acute Hunger as Sudan War Intensifies, WFP Warns

More than 21 million people in Sudan, nearly half the population, were not getting enough to eat as the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continued, according to the World Food Programme. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that violence had intensified, particularly after the RSF seized El Fasher following a year-long siege. WFP Sudan said that as families continue to flee the city, teams remain on the ground providing immediate assistance. Famine had been confirmed in El Fasher and Kadugli, both largely cut off from assistance, though sustained humanitarian access in nine other locations had reversed famine-like conditions. WFP was reaching over four million people monthly and said it could double that number with more resources, warning that progress could quickly unravel without additional support. UNHCR separately raised alarm over civilians "running out of time," and UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged an end to hostilities, unhindered aid access and renewed engagement toward a negotiated settlement.

Ethiopia Investigates Suspected Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Cases

Health authorities in Ethiopia launched further investigations and intensified their response after eight suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever were reported in the South Ethiopia Region. The World Health Organization deployed an initial team of responders and delivered medical supplies to help identify the cause of the infections and prevent further transmission. So far, eight suspected cases have been reported. Laboratory testing is ongoing at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute to determine the exact cause. WHO sent a multi-disciplinary team of 11 technical officers to strengthen surveillance, investigations, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, clinical care, coordination and community engagement, and also provided essential supplies, including PPE and an isolation tent, along with US$300,000 in emergency funding. Viral haemorrhagic fevers refer to a group of epidemic-prone diseases that are caused by several distinct families of viruses. They include Marburg and Ebola virus diseases, Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever and Lassa fever. All suspected cases must be reported immediately, even before the specific virus is confirmed.

Nigeria Scraps Mother-Tongue Teaching Policy, Reinstates English

The government has scrapped its three-year-old policy that mandated the use of indigenous languages for teaching in the earliest years of schooling instead of English. Education Minister Tunji Alausa said the programme had failed to deliver, citing poor exam performance in regions that adopted mother-tongue teaching. Instead, English will be reinstated as the medium of instruction from pre-primary levels through to university. Former minister Adamu Adamu introduced the policy, backed by UN research on early childhood learning. However, the policy struggled amid broader problems in Nigeria's education system, such as poor-quality teaching, inadequate materials, low pay for teachers and numerous strikes. The abrupt cancellation of the policy has drawn a mixed response from education specialists, analysts and parents. There have been some praises for the government's decision, as the implementation was problematic and contributed to falling standards. Others, however, believe that the policy was abandoned too soon. They argue that such a significant shift requires substantial investment in teacher training, the development of textbooks and learning materials, and a longer timeframe before it can be fairly judged and begin to bear fruit.

Somaliland Diverts International Flights Under Newly Enforced Airspace Rules

Several international flights were diverted from Somaliland's airspace in recent days after failing to obtain clearance under newly enforced aviation rules, according to aviation sources. The aircraft were rerouted to Djibouti and Ethiopia as Somaliland began actively requiring airlines to seek authorisation before entering its skies, a move that officials said could reduce overflight fees previously collected by Somalia. In diplomatic briefings, Somaliland accused Somalia of interfering in its airspace and immigration systems, with Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi insisting the region was acting to safeguard its sovereignty. Civil Aviation Minister Fuad Ahmed Nuh said airlines had been notified of the new rules, noting that around 40% had complied and that non-compliant aircraft were being diverted. Somaliland's aviation committee warned that Somalia would be responsible for any resulting safety or legal consequences. Meanwhile, Somalia faced a separate cybersecurity incident involving its new e-Visa platform, after a major data leak exposed sensitive personal information belonging to foreign nationals, including diplomats and aid workers, an issue Somaliland said raised serious privacy and security concerns and carried no authority over travel to its territory.

Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe's Son Fined for Drug Possession

The late former President Robert Mugabe's son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Junior (33), was fined US$300 after being found guilty of unlawful possession of drugs. He was ordered to pay the fine or serve four months in prison. Mugabe was convicted after pleading for leniency. He was arrested in October when police allegedly found two sachets of dagga, a pack of Rizla, and a white dagga crusher in his sling bag during a traffic stop for driving against a one-way street in Harare.