Africa: All of Africa Today - December 16, 2025

Dozens Killed as Flash Floods Devastate Morocco's Safi Region

At least 37 people were killed after flash floods struck Morocco's coastal Safi region following torrential rainfall, with cars and debris swept through the port city. Local authorities said dozens of people were treated in hospital and at least 70 homes were flooded in the old city centre. Access to and from Safi was blocked on some roads due to damage and debris. The residents expressed their sadness over the devastation, calling it a "dark day," and requesting immediate assistance from the government in order to clear the flooding. Moroccan authorities said search and rescue operations were ongoing, as experts linked the extreme weather to the climate crisis, saying the country's prolonged drought, record heat last year, and forecasts of continued heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains.

DR Congo Works to Curb Sexual and Digital Violence, Challenges Remain

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including digital violence, continued to impact communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in Ituri province. This happened despite efforts by MONUSCO and its partners. During the 2025 16 Days of Activism campaign, MONUSCO and local organizations held awareness-raising activities to inform communities about various risks, including those arising from the digital world. On December 12, 2025, a conference-debate took place at the Anglican University of Congo in Bunia. The theme was "Together, let's end digital violence against women and girls." The event attracted 163 participants, with only 15 women present. Discussions pointed out cases of online fraud. Participants stressed the need for careful social media use, prevention of abuse, reporting, and youth responsibility. MONUSCO said that combating digital SGBV required collective responsibility, noting that the dissemination of private or intimate content for malicious purposes is prosecutable under Congolese law and calling for a joint commitment from institutions, communities, and individuals to protect the most vulnerable.

UN Calls for Release of 10,000 Arbitrarily Detained in Eritrea

The United Nations called for the unconditional release of an estimated 10,000 people arbitrarily detained in Eritrea, including politicians, journalists, priests and students. The recent release of 13 detainees after nearly 18 years is a positive but limited step. UN human rights spokesperson Seif Magango said those still held included the G11 former senior officials detained in 2001 for calling for governance reforms. Rights groups reported that many detainees had been imprisoned without charge or trial and subjected to harsh conditions, including confinement in metal containers. Eritrea has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki since independence from Ethiopia in 1993, and ranks near the bottom of every rights indicator.

Kenya Launches Interventions for 2.1 Million People Affected by Drought

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government was implementing interventions to support Kenyans affected by prolonged drought across 32 counties, caused by insufficient October–December rains. The drought has exposed an estimated 2.1 million people across these counties to food and nutritional insecurity. The Kenya Meteorological Department has projected that the affected counties will require human and livestock food assistance, as well as nutritional and health interventions, for the next six months. The affected counties are Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Kilifi, Kajiado, Tana River, Samburu, Isiolo, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Makueni, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru North, Embu (Mbeere), Lamu, Taita Taveta, Nyeri, Baringo, Narok, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, and Migori. The government plans to provide food and non-food assistance, as well as health and livestock support, over the next six months until the March-May harvest. A follow-up meeting with development partners, NGOs, and the private sector is scheduled, after which a comprehensive drought mitigation roadmap will be announced.

Humanitarian Workers in Tunisia Face Prison Over Migration Assistance

Six staff members of the Tunisian branch of the France Terre d'Asile aid group, along with 17 municipal workers from the eastern city of Sousse, face charges of sheltering migrants and facilitating their "illegal entry and residence". If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison. Tunisia is a key transit point for tens of thousands of migrants seeking entry into Europe each year. Migration is a sensitive issue in Tunisia. Sherifa Riahi, former head of Terre d'Asile Tunisie, is among the accused and has been detained for more than 19 months, according to her lawyer. Amnesty International condemned the case as a "bogus criminal trial" and called for the charges to be dropped, saying the accused were being prosecuted for legitimate humanitarian work. The arrests occurred amid heightened tensions over migration in Tunisia following President Kais Saied's 2023 remarks about "illegal migrants." His speech triggered a series of racially motivated attacks as thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia were pushed out of their homes and jobs.