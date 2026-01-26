Africa: All of Africa Today - January 26, 2025

Somalia Opposition, International Envoys Seek Breakthrough on Constitution, Elections

Somalia's Future Council, an opposition-aligned political platform, met international representatives in Nairobi to discuss the country's fragile political situation and ways to break a deadlock over constitutional reforms and the electoral process. The talks brought together Future Council members and envoys from the United Nations, the European Union, Britain and the United States, and focused on what participants described as a sensitive political phase, with urgency placed on resolving constitutional issues and clarifying the direction of upcoming elections. The meeting followed earlier consultations between opposition figures and leaders from the Jubbaland and Puntland regional states under the Future Council umbrella over unresolved disputes with the federal government. Separately, the National Consultative Council held a virtual session chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on national unity and federal–regional coordination, as the government called for a broad-based political conference expected next month to address contentious issues, including the future electoral model, underscoring renewed efforts by Somali actors and international partners to seek consensus and a lasting political settlement.

Floods Affect 1.3 Million Across Southern Africa, Raise Disease Risks

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Floods and intense rainfall have affected 1.3 million people across southern Africa since mid-December 2025, wrecking homes and critical infrastructure. It is estimated that more than half of those affected were in Mozambique. Floods also affected Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Overcrowding and poor water, hygiene and sanitation in displacement sites raised concerns over acute watery diarrhoea and cholera, while risks of respiratory infections, skin diseases, maternal and newborn complications, and interruptions to HIV, tuberculosis, immunisation and noncommunicable disease services also increased. The WHO and its partners provided support by prepositioning supplies, strengthening disease surveillance, coordinating health responses and deploying mobile clinics as regional data demonstrated declines in the incidences of cholera, diphtheria, mpox, and Marburg virus diseases, highlighting the impact of intensified public health responses regardless of flood risks.

Zimbabwe Opposition Figure Chamisa Returns to Politics, Slams Governance Failures

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his return to frontline politics, issuing a sweeping indictment of the country's governance and calling for what he describes as a fresh start to rescue the country from deepening political, economic and social crisis. In a lengthy statement, the former Citizens Coalition for Change leader said the country was trapped in a cycle of disputed elections, economic hardship and declining public trust, accusing the government of presiding over a legitimacy crisis marked by rigged polls, corruption, state capture and political intolerance. He argued that public institutions had been hollowed out, citizens reduced to subjects rather than holders of power, and Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora exposed to hardship, harassment and forced migration. At the centre of his comeback was "Agenda 2026", which he presented as a clean break from a failed political culture and a citizen-driven national renewal anchored in democratic values, constitutionalism and accountability. Chamisa called for unity, dialogue and reconciliation in a polarised society, proposing a new national consensus forged by citizens rather than elites, as his return was expected to reshape an already fragmented opposition landscape despite uncertainty over the political vehicle for his renewed push.

Tanzania's President Samia Marks 100 Days With Job Creation, Industrial Gains

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported significant gains as President Samia Suluhu Hassan neared 100 days in office due to expanded youth finance, new factories and growing business formalization. Minister Judith Kapinga presented a performance update for the ministry in Dodoma, saying 193 loans worth 820 million shillings had been issued, creating 546 jobs, primarily for youth and low-income earners. New investments from Hyundai Automobile Manufacturing, Goodlife Investment Tanzania and Sanda Max Group are expected to create 150 direct and over 500 indirect jobs. Over 4,200 companies were registered and nearly 7,500 business names were registered, the majority youth-owned, along with 141 industrial licences, mostly for youth-owned firms. There was also progress in industrial zones, entrepreneurship training, business incubation, digital market access, value addition, and investments in clean energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.

50 Feared Drowned After Migrant Vessel Sinks off Tunisian Coast

One migrant was rescued and about 50 others were feared drowned after a boat sank in the Mediterranean. The survivor, who had spent around 24 hours at sea, told the Alarm Phone group that he believed all others on board had died. The vessel had departed from Tunisia, a common launch point for migrants attempting the perilous crossing to Europe. Malta's armed forces said the man was rescued by a merchant ship off the Tunisian coast and taken to Malta for medical treatment, though the exact timing of the rescue was not disclosed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Southern Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenyan Opposition Figure Claims Targeted Attack During Church Service

Prominent Kenyan opposition figure Rigathi Gachagua alleged there was an attempt on his life after a church service in Othaya, Nyeri county, was disrupted by what he said was an attack involving bullets and tear gas. Gachagua, who was impeached and removed as deputy president in 2024, claimed rogue police officers were responsible and accused President William Ruto of ordering the incident, an allegation made without evidence and which Ruto did not comment on. Police said a tear-gas canister was thrown into St Peter's Anglican Church, several vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported and investigations were underway. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the incident as unacceptable and said those responsible would be brought to justice, while Gachagua said he was escorted to safety by his security team and rejected claims that the incident had been staged.