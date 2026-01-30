Africa: All of Africa Today - January 30, 2026

Burkina Faso Junta Dissolves All Political Parties

Burkina Faso's military-led government dissolved all political parties by decree, ending their ability to operate even internally. The government said the move was necessary because the proliferation of parties had caused abuses, fueled divisions, and weakened the social fabric. A bill scrapping party statutes, financing rules, and the post of opposition leader was to be sent to the transitional council, with all party assets transferred to the state. Before the 2022 coup by Captain Ibrahim Traore, the country had over 100 registered parties, 15 of which held parliamentary seats after the 2020 election. Political activity had already been restricted, and Interior Minister Emile Zerbo said the full ban was part of efforts to rebuild the state after alleged dysfunction in the multiparty system.

Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Tigray Over Escalating Tensions

Passenger flights between Addis Ababa and Ethiopia's Tigray region were cancelled as fears of renewed conflict grew and reports emerged of clashes in contested areas. Ethiopian Airlines informed passengers of the suspension but gave no explanation, and staff in Mekelle were reportedly told not to report for work. The 2022 peace deal that ended the Tigray civil war appeared to be weakening amid tensions over disputed territory and upcoming elections. There are reports of clashes between the federal army and Tigray fighters in Mai Degusha, a contested area of Tselemti district in western Tigray. Disputes over western Tigray and the displacement of about a million people remained unresolved. Relations between the government and the TPLF continued to deteriorate, especially after the electoral board revoked the TPLF's licence. Despite flight cancellations, buses were still running, though possible disruptions were expected.

Russian-Linked Tanker Targeted Off Senegal in 'Deliberate' Explosive Attack

A tanker that left Russia and later ran into trouble off Senegal in November 2025 appeared to have been deliberately targeted with explosives, according to video footage verified by RFI. The Mersin, operated by Turkish firm Besiktas, showed four holes in its hull, two on each side, causing flooding in the engine room. Experts said the damage, located below the waterline with inward dents and micro-cracks, strongly suggested the use of magnetic mines placed by trained divers, each requiring about 5kg of explosives to pierce the steel hull. The attack seemed intended to disable rather than sink the vessel and its 39,000 tonnes of fuel. No official conclusions have been released, though the ship remains moored near Dakar, stabilised and undergoing repairs. This was the first suspected attack on a vessel linked to Russia's "shadow fleet," used to evade Western oil sanctions. The tanker's fuel has not yet been offloaded as investigations continue.

Five Illegal Miners Killed in Mozambique Mine Collapse



At least five illegal miners died when an artisanal mine collapsed in Guruè district, Zambézia province, amid heavy rain. District administrator Felisberto Ponta Vida said that the landslide occurred during torrential rainfall. Authorities recently detained five Chinese nationals in Nampula for alleged involvement in illegal mining and identity forgery. Authorities in Mozambique have expressed concerns about the growth of illegal mining in parts of the Cabo Delgado province, which experts believe is a source of funding for Islamist terrorists. The National Geology and Mining Directorate estimates that illegal mining costs the country approximately U.S. $1.4 million each year.

Kenyan Activist Mwangi Says He Was Offered Money to Support Ruto, Kenyatta at ICC

Activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi said he was once offered money to give testimony in favour of President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta during their trials at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Mwangi said the alleged bribery attempt occurred at the height of the ICC cases related to the 2007-2008 post-election violence, when both leaders were facing charges over crimes against humanity following the disputed 2007 General Election. He said a lawyer aligned with the government approached him to support a narrative that the violence was spontaneous rather than organised. Mwangi said he rejected the offer immediately, refusing to lie under oath. He did not identify the lawyer but said that the attempt showed the lengths some were willing to go to influence justice. His claims come after the ICC formally closed its investigation into the Kenya situation in 2023. Two Kenyan fugitives are still wanted for alleged witness interference. The original cases against six high-profile Kenyans collapsed between 2013 and 2016 due to insufficient evidence, withdrawn testimony, and what the Court described as widespread witness tampering and political interference.

11 Killed in Overloaded Taxi-Truck Collision in South Africa

Eleven people died when an overloaded minibus taxi collided with a truck near Isiphingo, south of Durban. The taxi was carrying 17 to 18 passengers. Seven victims were hospitalised, three at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital, three at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, and one at eThekwini Hospital. Preliminary reports indicated the truck was not roadworthy, while the taxi's license had expired in 2023. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma called it a dark day for the province, blaming reckless driving and calling for stronger penalties, including charging drivers involved in fatal crashes with murder rather than culpable homicide.