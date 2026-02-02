Africa: All of Africa Today - February 2, 2026

Over 200 Dead in Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapse in DR Congo

More than 200 people were killed when a coltan mine collapsed in Rubaya, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The mine, in the town of Rubaya, gave way due to heavy rains. Rebel authorities reported that women, children and artisanal miners were among the victims, and around 20 survivors were treated in the hospital. A former supervisor said poor maintenance and unstable soil worsened the disaster and hindered rescue efforts. Congolese authorities blamed the rebels for allowing unsafe, illegal mining despite a government ban. There are also renewed accusations that Rwanda-backed M23 forces were exploiting the region's mineral resources. Families mourned the loss of loved ones, including one man described as courageous and devoted to supporting his family. The mine, which holds a significant share of the world's coltan reserves, had been under M23 control since 2024, with UN experts accusing the group of benefiting from illicit mineral trade.

Kenyan President Ruto Calls for Politics-Free Worship After Church Teargas Incident

President William Ruto urged politicians to keep politics out of places of worship after a chaotic incident at ACK St. Peter's Witima Church in Othaya, Nyeri. Teargas was allegedly fired during a service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Ruto said churches must remain spaces of peace and unity, calling on security agencies to protect them from political interference. The disruption, widely condemned by church leaders and civil society, has heightened tensions in the Mt Kenya region and strained relations with religious institutions. Meanwhile, opposition leaders threatened nationwide protests if police officers accused of attacking worshippers are not arrested. Gachagua, who claimed the event was an assassination attempt by a covert police unit, issued a February 16 deadline for action and vowed demonstrations across several counties. Opposition figures, including Kalonzo Musyoka, warned the police against intimidation, linking the incident to broader concerns over alleged police abuses and rising public frustrations.

France and Chad Pledge Renewed Partnership After Troop Withdrawal

France and Chad announced a renewed partnership following the withdrawal of the last French soldiers from Chad in January 2025, following a diplomatic rift. The two leaders, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby and Emmanuel Macron, pledged what they called a "revitalised partnership, based on mutual respect and shared interests." A military cooperation agreement between Paris and N'Djamena was scrapped by Chadian authorities in 2025, resulting in a sharp cooling of relations. That decision led to the withdrawal of the last French troops from Chad by 31 January 2025, when they completed the handover of their final base. The leaders also discussed the worsening conflict in Sudan.

Africa's Youth Boom Seen as Key Economic Advantage

The IMF projected that some African countries, including Guinea, would see double-digit economic growth, contributing to an average 4.6% expansion in sub-Saharan Africa, outpacing Asia's expected slowdown to around 4.1%. Analysts said the continent's biggest advantage was its rapidly growing youth population, which could drive innovation and productivity if supported with investment. The French Development Agency (AFD) said that by 2050, one in four people worldwide would be African, highlighting strong workforce potential even as Europe faced steep demographic decline and China recorded record-low birth rates. However, the AFD said that countries must invest in education, job creation and formalising economies to unlock a demographic dividend, especially as high fertility rates in regions like the Sahel continued to strain resources. Despite Africa's growing economic importance for Europe, development aid from European countries has fallen, prompting AFD director general Rémi Rioux to call for a shift from traditional aid to sustainable, climate-aligned investment. France's upcoming 2026 G7 presidency, he said, could help push for a new global framework for development financing.

Dozens of Worshippers Return After Nigerian Church Abductions

At least 80 worshippers who escaped abduction during the attack on Kurmin Wali in Kaduna State's Kajuru Local Government Area returned home after spending about two weeks hiding in neighbouring villages, the community's Village Head, Ishaku Dan'azumi, said. He said that while initial reports suggested 177 people were abducted, further checks showed that 80 had fled and taken refuge nearby, though 86 worshippers remained in captivity. Dan'azumi appealed to the government and military to intensify rescue efforts, warning that some were attempting to politicise the community's trauma. A military source said the return of the displaced was linked to ongoing security operations targeting bandit hideouts across Kajuru. The situation unfolded amid fresh violence, and bandits killed three people in the Maikori community, further heightening tensions. Residents recalled that the Kurmin Wali attack occurred during a Sunday worship service, forcing many to flee. Families of those still held captive remain anxious but hopeful as troops increase patrols in the area. Kaduna police said a comprehensive report on the incident would be released, while Kajuru continues to grapple with recurring bandit attacks that have caused widespread displacement and loss of life.