Africa: All of Africa Today - March 25, 2026

Liberian Ex-Combatants Issue Ultimatum to Guinean Troops

Former Liberian fighters have issued a one-week ultimatum to Guinean troops occupying Liberian territory. There has been an increase in pressure on authorities, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, along the Liberia-Guinea border. Young Gblogbe, a former freedom fighter, made the declaration during an interview on Voice of Gompa, warning that the presence of Guinean soldiers in parts of Foya District is unacceptable. The ultimatum comes as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai continues diplomatic engagement with Guinean authorities following recent high-level talks in Conakry involving leaders of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

Kenya Authorities Exhume 33 Bodies From Kericho Mass Grave Site

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A mass grave in Kericho was exhumed as part of an ongoing investigation, revealing 33 bodies, including 25 children and eight adults. Forensic experts and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations worked together to identify the victims, determine their causes of death, and determine their burial circumstances. There have been concerns expressed by residents regarding the severity of the incident following the exhumations. The police have vowed to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. Officials indicate that the exhumation could contribute to the resolution of suspected homicides and unsolved deaths as part of a continuing investigation.

Chad Relocates Refugees as Sudan Conflict Spills Over

Chad has begun the emergency relocation of refugees from its border with Sudan as the army prepares to deploy to the area in response to a cross-border attack. Following a cross-border drone attack from Sudan that killed 17 people in Chad, including mourners attending a funeral service, President Mahamat Idriss Deby ordered the army to prepare to retaliate. Since April 2023, a conflict between Sudanese troops and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has periodically spilled over into Chadian territory, resulting in casualties and property damage. Over 11 million people have been displaced as a result of this war, which has caused the worst hunger and displacement crisis in history.

Namibia Rejects Starlink Licence Over Ownership Laws

Namibia rejected an application by Elon Musk-owned Starlink for a licence to provide satellite internet services. The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia declined the bid, citing the lack of local ownership. The national laws require that at least 51% shares in any telecommunications company must be owned by citizens or local entities. Starlink operates in about 25 African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others, including South Africa, where ownership rules have also blocked its entry. The regulator issued an order against Starlink in 2024, accusing it of operating without a license and instructing it to cease all operations in Namibia immediately. The regulator said it could reconsider the decision within 90 days.

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Eritrea Returns to AFCON Qualifiers After 18 Years

Eritrea is set to end an 18-year absence from the Africa Cup of Nations competition as they will host Eswatini in a 2027 qualifier played in Morocco. The preliminary round first leg at the 20,000-seat Stade d'Honneur has been moved from East to North Africa because Eritrea lacks an international-standard venue. Popularly known as the Red Sea Camels, Eritrea has not played in the AFCON since drawing a 2008 qualifier in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland. Eritrean football officials have never explained their absence from nine subsequent Cups of Nations, but it is widely believed to be due to players seeking asylum when playing abroad. The team, now featuring a mix of local and diaspora players under new coach Hesham Yakan, faces challenges, including limited match practice after years of inactivity.