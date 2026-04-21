Africa: All of Africa Today - April 21, 2026

Ugandan, Congolese Forces Rescue 200 People from an Islamic State-Linked Camp

More than 200 civilians held captive in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo by an armed group linked to the Islamic State have been rescued in a joint army operation. Ugandan soldiers, working with their Congolese counterparts, targeted a camp controlled by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group that has its origins in Uganda. The Ugandan People's Defense Forces (UPDF) said the raid targeted a Ugandan group operating in eastern Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which pledged allegiance to the self-styled " Islamic State" some decades ago. It said that several ADF fighters were killed and a cache of weapons was recovered during the raid. Children were among those freed, the youngest being a 14-year-old girl.

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ZANU PF Youth League Urges Parliament to Reject Chivayo's $3.6M Donation

The ZANU PF Youth League has called on Parliament to reject a reported US$3.6 million donation from businessman Wicknell Chivayo. It warned that it could create perceptions of undue influence over state institutions. The youth league said it had noted social media reports claiming Chivayo intended to donate US$3.6 million to Parliament but insisted such a move would be inappropriate. Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza, the group argued that Parliament must remain independent and not appear "bought or swayed" by private funding. Paradza said while Chivayo was free to support development initiatives, these should be directed at communities rather than state institutions.

Burkina Faso Junta Dissolves 118 Civil Society Groups in Mass Crackdown

Burkina Faso's military government has intensified its crackdown on civil society. It has dissolved 118 organizations, many engaged in human rights work. The authorities cited a July 2025 law on freedom of association but did not provide any justification beyond vague allusions to noncompliance. Binta Sidibé Gascon, President of Observatoire KISAL, said that the mass dissolution of civil society groups is the Burkina Faso junta's latest effort to silence dissent and avoid scrutiny of its grim human rights record. "The decision reinforces a climate of fear that is crippling independent civic activity," he said. The military government's action reflects a broader pattern of repression that began after the military seized power in September 2022. Ever since the takeover, the authorities have targeted nongovernmental organizations, independent media, and peaceful dissent, steadily narrowing civic space. They have suspended, banned, or expelled dozens of Burkinabè and international organizations and media outlets on vague administrative and spurious grounds or in retaliation for criticism. Critics say the measures are silencing dissent and shrinking civic space under the guise of security, as the country continues to battle insurgent groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

Nigerian Ecologist Wins Goldman Prize for Bat Conservation

Nigerian conservation ecologist Iroro Tanshi has won the Goldman Environmental Prize for her work protecting endangered bats in Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary. The prize honours grassroots environmental advocates for efforts to protect and restore the natural environment. In a country where bats are often associated with witchcraft, Tanshi successfully launched a community-led campaign to protect them by preventing wildfires in their habitats. Tanshi, who is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington in the US with a focus on bats, has identified human-induced wildfires as one of the threats facing the endangered short-tailed roundleaf bats. She is one of six winners of the 2026 Goldman Environmental Prize. For the first time in its 37-year history, all the winners are female.

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Tributes Pour in for South African Actress and Beauty Queen Cynthia Shange

Cynthia Shange, regarded as the first Black woman to represent South Africa at the Miss World during apartheid, has died at the age of 76. Her daughter, Nonhle Thema, confirmed her passing. She paid tribute to her mother's compassion and legacy. Shange rose to prominence in the 1970s when she represented South Africa at the Miss World pageant. At the time, black women were not allowed to compete in Miss South Africa, due to the racist system of apartheid, and instead created their own parallel competitions, such as Miss Africa South, which she won. Thoko Didiza, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and the entire arts community.