Africa: All of Africa Today - May 11, 2026

Kenya, France Sign 11 Agreements to Deepen Strategic Ties

Kenya and France have signed 11 agreements to strengthen cooperation in transport, infrastructure, trade, energy, digital technology, health, and education following talks between President William Ruto and President Emmanuel Macron in Nairobi. Macron is in the country for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, which begins tomorrow at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). Among the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which President Ruto described as a central pillar of Kenya's urban transport modernisation programme. Kenya and France also signed an agreement establishing a joint venture to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure valued at about KSh104 billion. Ruto said the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, including digital infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity, data systems and artificial intelligence. President Ruto said hosting the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya for the first time in a non-Francophone country reflects the growing ties between Nairobi and Paris.

DR Congo Opposition Rejects Tshisekedi Third-Term Bid

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Opposition figures in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have condemned remarks by President Félix Tshisekedi, indicating he would be willing to serve a third term if requested by the public. The country's constitution limits presidents to two terms. Tshisekedi said any constitutional changes would be put to a referendum. Critics argue that Article 220 explicitly prohibits amendments to presidential term limits and accuse him of attempting to extend his rule. The controversy comes amid ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. Tshisekedi warned that presidential elections due in 2028 could be delayed by the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Sudan Gold Mining Blamed for Poisoning Camels in Red Sea State

Livestock owners in Durdeib locality in Sudan's Red Sea state have blamed gold mining activities for the poisoning of camels and other animals, warning of growing environmental contamination in the area. A veterinary report suggested that a dead camel found near mining mills in Durdeib locality had likely drunk from open ponds containing hazardous mining waste, locally known as 'karta', produced during gold processing operations. The report said the animal's advanced decomposition prevented a definitive conclusion. Researcher Abu Fatima Onour said camel owners had launched legal proceedings over the incident. She described the deaths as a "dangerous indicator" given camels' ability to withstand harsh conditions. Sudan officially banned mercury and cyanide from mining in 2019, but weak oversight and poor enforcement continue to allow environmental violations. Environmental activists and researchers have called for stricter regulations of mining sites, as well as clean-up efforts in contaminated areas.

Namibia's Anti-Corruption Drive Faces Calls for Structural Reform

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has always taken a strong public stance against corruption. In her 2025 inaugural address, she said graft should be treated as treason, as it could breed frustration and provoke citizens to overthrow the state. Despite her rhetoric, concerns remain about weak institutions, opaque licensing in sectors such as fishing, mining, and oil, and the long-known Fishrot scandal. Critics argue that unless the government addresses the institutional and political systems that enable corruption, including alleged links between public procurement and ruling party funding, promises of zero tolerance may have little practical impact.

Togo to Urge UN to Adopt New World Map That Shows Africa's True Size

Togo plans to ask the United Nations General Assembly in September to replace the widely used Mercator projection. The African Union approved the proposal in April after leaders raised the issue during the bloc's February summit, backing a campaign to replace the long-dominant Mercator projection with one that more accurately reflects the true size of the world's continents - especially Africa. Faya Ndiaye, co-founder and deputy executive director of advocacy organisation Speak Up Africa, argues that distorting the true size of countries on maps can quietly shape how people view who matters in the world. For Africa, Ndiaye said, being shown as smaller than its true size can send a damaging message about the continent's importance - and even cause it to be sidelined in negotiations. The African Union published a decision during its February summit backing the use of the Equal Earth wall map - despite the Mercator outline still appearing in its own logo. The Mercator projection was first drawn in 1569 by Flemish geographer Gerardus Mercator. It transformed navigation by helping sailors chart more direct routes across oceans, by representing compass directions as straight lines.