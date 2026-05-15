Africa: All of Africa Today - May 15, 2026

Kenya Keeps Somalia Border Closed Over Renewed Instability

Kenyan President William Ruto has said that renewed instability in Somalia had forced Nairobi to keep its border with neighboring Somalia closed, nearly 15 years after the frontier was first shut. Speaking to France 24 during the Africa Champions Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya had initially planned to reopen the border in April this year but reversed course because of worsening political and security tensions inside Somalia. He said clashes involving the Somali National Army and forces linked to federal member states had undermined earlier efforts aimed at restoring cooperation and improving cross-border security. Kenya closed much of its border with Somalia in 2011 following a surge in militant attacks and security threats linked to the Islamist armed group Al-Shabaab. Ruto said ongoing political uncertainty in Somalia had also contributed to the decision to delay reopening the frontier.

Africa CDC Monitors Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

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The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is closely monitoring the confirmed Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Africa CDC is working with national authorities and partners to support a rapid, coordinated response. Initial laboratory results from the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) have revealed the presence of the Ebola virus in 13 of 20 samples tested. The results suggest a non-Zaire ebolavirus strain. Sequencing is underway to further characterize this strain. Health authorities report around 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, pending confirmation. Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rwampara, intense population movement, mining-related mobility in Mongwalu, insecurity in affected areas, gaps in contact listing, infection prevention and control challenges, and the proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan.

Kagame Slams Sanctions, Calls for African Cooperation

President Paul Kagame has criticised the use of sanctions in global politics, arguing that they are applied unfairly and used as tools of pressure on weaker nations. In his remarks at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Kagame stated that sanctions are often governed by power dynamics rather than by justice, thus favoring those countries with greater strategic or economic advantages. The CNN anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos asked African leaders how they are responding to rising geopolitical tensions, including contested mineral deals, accusations of coercive or bullying tactics by Western powers, and increasing sanctions, including those affecting Rwanda. Kagame argued that such measures are often influenced by power dynamics rather than fairness. Other presidents in attendance include Kenya's William Ruto, Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mozambique's Daniel Chapo, Guinea's Mamadi Doumbouya, and Gabon's Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Nigeria Lassa Fever Deaths Rise to 191

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the death toll from the outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria has risen to 191. Health authorities have warned of increasing infections recorded across several states in the country. According to the report, 23 states across 106 local government areas have recorded at least one confirmed case this year. Five states, Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo and Benue, account for 84% of all infections. The NCDC said the rising infections reflect persistent gaps in early detection and community response. The agency is working with partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), Mé­decins Sans Frontières (MSF), ALIMA, and RTI International to strengthen surveillance and response.

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Ramaphosa Fires Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe with immediate effect. Investigations indicate that Tolashe failed to disclose two vehicles donated to the ANC Women's League (ANCWL), of which she is president. The vehicles were later reportedly registered in her children's names, raising questions about transparency and accountability. In the interim, Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, as the acting minister in the portfolio, pending a full-time appointment in due course. Ramaphosa's office said he had removed Tolashe from her position in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution. Section 91(2) of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint and dismiss members of the Cabinet at his/ her discretion.