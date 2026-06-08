Africa: All of Africa Today - June 8, 2026

South African President Ramaphosa Announces Crackdown on Illegal Migration

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the nation to announce a raft of new measures to crack down on illegal migration as tensions rise over anti-foreigner marches and frustrations about high unemployment. The new plans include tougher action against employers hiring undocumented migrants, dedicated immigration courts to speed up deportations, stronger border security, a biometric population register and harsher penalties for corruption within the immigration system. Ramaphosa warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands after anti-migrant protests. Attacks have forced foreign nationals to flee or return to their home countries. Anti-migrant groups are demanding that undocumented migrants leave the country and have set June 30 as the deadline. He said that while illegal migration places pressure on public services, there is "no space for xenophobia" in South Africa and urged communities not to spread misinformation or incite violence.

Kenya to Compensate Families of Utumishi School Fire Victims

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The government has announced that each family that lost a student in the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire will receive Sh200,000 in compensation. Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State will extend the financial support to all 16 families affected by the fatal blaze that engulfed the school dormitory, as well as the family of a parent who died in a separate road accident while rushing to the institution to check on her child's safety. More than 79 injured students are receiving government-funded treatment, including specialised care at Kenyatta National Hospital. Authorities have now identified all 16 victims through DNA testing after the May 28 fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County. Some families remain frustrated over delays in releasing bodies ahead of a planned joint memorial service on June 17. Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

Nigeria Rescues 360 Boko Haram Kidnap Victims

Nigeria's military has said that it has rescued 360 people who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, during an operation in the Mandara Mountains. The victims had reportedly been held in harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities. Two infants "succumbed to exhaustion" due to the harsh environment and the hardship they endured during their prolonged captivity. Army spokesperson Haruna Sani said the rescued individuals have been taken to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support. The military described the operation as a major setback for the militant group. Nigeria continues to face widespread insecurity, with armed groups frequently carrying out kidnappings for ransom amid a long-running insurgency in the region.

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Ethiopia Polls Peaceful Despite Vote Suspensions

Ethiopia's June 1 parliamentary election has been described as largely successful by regional observers, despite voting being suspended in parts of Amhara, Oromia and Tigray due to security concerns. Nearly 50 million people registered to vote. However, citing insecurity, officials suspended voting in at least 140 constituencies in two of the most populous regions: Amhara and Oromia. The Coalition for Ethiopian Unity and other parties have rejected aspects of the process and called for annulments in some areas. The AU and IGAD observer missions praised the polls as generally peaceful and orderly. Analysts expect a strong outcome for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party, which currently dominates parliament. However, questions remain over political competitiveness and ongoing security challenges.

Dozens Wounded as Tensions Flare in Somalia's Capital

Somalia's Ministry of Health and Human Services has said that one person was killed and 55 others injured during security-related incidents in Mogadishu on June 3 and 4. The figures, compiled from hospitals and health facilities across the capital, were released amid growing political and security tensions in the city. The ministry did not provide details about the victims or the exact circumstances of the incidents. It urged media outlets and other stakeholders to avoid spreading unverified information. Authorities said responsible reporting was important for maintaining public confidence and preventing misinformation during the ongoing security operations.