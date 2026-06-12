Africa: All of Africa Today - June 12, 2026

Civilians Killed as Drone War Spreads Across Sudan

At least 30 civilians and five soldiers were killed in a series of drone strikes across Sudan, according to the Emergency Lawyers Group and local sources. The deadliest attacks occurred in El Obeid in North Kordofan, where 23 civilians were killed and 19 others injured. The group said the strikes were attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). An initial strike on residential neighbourhoods killed five civilians and injured 12 others. A second attack targeted mourners gathered at a cemetery during the victims' funeral, killing four civilians and injuring seven more. Separate incidents included drone strikes in South Kordofan's Delling area that reportedly killed five soldiers and further attacks in North Kordofan that left four civilians dead. Residents also reported renewed drone activity in Khartoum North (Bahri) and Omdurman, amid ongoing accusations and counterclaims between the warring parties and calls for independent investigations.

Nigeria Warned as Extremist Groups Weaponise Social Media

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Boko Haram factions, among several extremist groups, are increasingly turning to TikTok and other social media platforms for propaganda, mocking authorities and posting content linked to kidnappings and violence, a growing concern with digital security in Nigeria. An online video linked to Boko Haram showed abducted victims, accusing the government of minimising casualty figures before it was removed. It marks a broader shift in terrorism, with groups using algorithm-driven platforms to amplify their messages, recruit followers and normalise extremist narratives, outpacing traditional content moderation, experts say. Nigeria has invested in digital infrastructure and legal frameworks to combat terrorism. In an evolving online information battlefield, analysts say fragmented institutional coordination, lack of real-time monitoring and weak digital governance leave major gaps that extremist actors continue to exploit.

Rwanda Rejects Human Rights Watch Report on DR Congo Abuses

The Rwandan government has rejected allegations in a recent report by Human Rights Watch accusing the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the M23 rebel group of abuses in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rwanda argued that the report unfairly conflates the RDF and M23. It insisted that allegations against M23 should not be attributed to Rwanda's military. Kigali also criticised the report for focusing on Rwanda while giving limited attention to alleged support by the Congolese army for armed groups such as the FDLR and Wazalendo militias. The government questioned the report's methodology. It said that investigators did not conduct site visits or forensic examinations and relied heavily on anonymous testimonies. Rwanda called for independent investigations with proper access and forensic standards, reaffirmed its support for the Washington peace accords. It said that it remains committed to regional security, dialogue, and cooperation while safeguarding its national security interests.

Uganda Confirms 93 Inmates on Death Row

The Uganda Prisons Service has revealed that 93 inmates, including two women, are currently on death row, while reiterating that no executions have been carried out since 1999. Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said Uganda maintains accurate and up-to-date inmate records through a centralised prison management system. He also highlighted the provision of healthcare, counselling, and psychosocial support services for inmates. He stressed the importance of discipline and safety within prisons. Baine said that although murder remains a capital offence under Ugandan law, death sentences undergo extensive appeal processes, including review by the Supreme Court. He said that the long pause in executions has allowed for more thorough case reviews to minimise the risk of judicial errors.

Nigeria Senate Advances State Police Bill

Nigeria's Senate has passed the second reading of a bill seeking to establish state police. The move is aimed at devolving policing powers to state governments and strengthening the country's security framework. In this bill, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, policing powers are to be devolved to subnational governments for the purpose of strengthening Nigeria's internal security infrastructure. The proposed legislation also aims to reform the country’s policing system by creating State Police Service Commissions to regulate recruitment, training and oversight of personnel. The Senate Committee on Constitution Review will review the legislation and hold public hearings.

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DR Congo Faces Tensions Over Possible Constitutional Reform

Despite an ongoing outbreak of Ebola and the insecurity in eastern DR Congo, political tensions are rising over a proposed constitutional amendment. This could allow Tshisekedi to serve a third term. Recently, the National Assembly passed a referendum bill widely viewed as a key to constitutional reform, amid opposition boycotts and accusations that the ruling party is seeking to circumvent term limits. Tshisekedi said he would only accept a third term if the people demanded it. Supporters of his initiative said constitutional reform was a manifestation of popular sovereignty. Critics in the opposition said it could hurt democracy and be a "constitutional coup." The initiative has also drawn legal and public backlash, with debate on whether term limits can be changed, growing protests and calls for international attention as the nation faces deepening political and security challenges.