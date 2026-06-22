Africa: All of Africa Today - June 22, 2026

Ethiopia's Ruling Party Wins Amid Security and Election Concerns

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been re-elected after his Prosperity Party won the election, taking 438 out of 501 seats in the parliament. Many of his supporters believe the victory is a mandate to push for more economic reforms. Critics, however, warn that Ethiopia remains deeply divided and faces mounting security challenges. The election was overshadowed by conflict. Voting disrupted in parts of the Amhara and Oromia regions and absent in Tigray, where tensions have been rising despite a 2022 peace agreement that ended a devastating civil war. Analysts fear deteriorating relations between the federal government, Tigrayan leaders and neighbouring Eritrea could reignite conflict, potentially destabilising the wider Horn of Africa region.

UN Security Council Raises Alarm Over Escalating Sudan Conflict

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The UN Security Council has raised alarm over reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are amassing troops around El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state. It warned that a potential offensive could lead to mass atrocities. The Council called on the RSF to immediately halt its assault and urged all parties in Sudan's conflict to cease hostilities, protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law. The members also expressed concern about drone strikes, including a report of an RSF attack on El Obeid. The Council reiterated its support for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its rejection of any parallel governing authority in RSF-controlled areas.

Women Bear Brunt of Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Conflict

In Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, women and girls are being sexually abused after more than a decade of conflict. Based on interviews with more than 100 people, the report documents widespread abductions, forced marriages, sexual slavery, and exploitation by armed groups. Mozambique's armed forces have also been implicated in rape, harassment, and violence. Survivors face social stigma when they go back to their community. Vulnerability to sexual exploitation has been heightened by various reasons, among them conflict, poverty, displacement, and risk of transactional sex. The findings come as violence in Cabo Delgado continues to escalate despite international security interventions and the province's strategic importance as the site of major natural gas projects.

Zimbabwe Mourns Veteran Politician Victor Matemadanda

Former Zanu PF political commissar and Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique and Eswatini, Victor Matemadanda, has died at the age of 66. Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed his death. The veteran politician and liberation war fighter had served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to both Mozambique and Eswatini. Officials are paying tribute to his diplomatic service and his representation of the president. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the government and his family.

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Over 840 Killed in a Single Month as Nigeria's Violent Conflicts Escalate Sharply

At least 842 people were killed and 279 abducted in 156 violent incidents across Nigeria in May 2026, according to Nextier's Nigeria Violent Conflicts Database. The figures show a worsening security situation in the country. Violent incidents have increased by 51.5%. Deaths have risen by 90.1%, and kidnappings are up by 19.7% compared to the same period in 2025. Concerns are growing about the effectiveness of peacebuilding efforts, even with significant funding from various governments, development groups, and civil society organizations. Authors Jamilu Musa and Chukwuma Okoli argue that the lack of strong evaluation methods makes it hard to understand how peacebuilding processes work. They suggest ways to improve the measurement of conflict dynamics, social cohesion, good governance, community resilience, and other related areas.