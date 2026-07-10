Africa: All of Africa Today - July 10, 2026

Uganda Law Society at Odds With Judiciary Over Colonial Traditions

Uganda's judiciary has rejected a directive by the Uganda Law Society (ULS) instructing lawyers to stop addressing judges as "My Lord" or "My Lady" and to end the practice of bowing in court, arguing that the legal body has no authority to dictate courtroom protocol. The ULS said the colonial-era traditions are outdated, undermine citizens' dignity and should be replaced with simpler forms of address such as "Mr Justice" or "Madam Judge" as part of efforts to decolonise the justice system. Judiciary spokesperson James Ereemye defended the existing courtroom decorum, saying any changes should be pursued through the appropriate channels. The dispute reflects a broader debate across Africa over whether colonial legal traditions, including courtroom attire and formalities, remain appropriate in modern judicial systems.

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Mali Conflict Deepens as Rebel Forces Target Russian-Backed Convoy

A convoy carrying Malian soldiers and fighters from Russia's Africa Corps was ambushed by Tuareg separatist rebels in northern Mali, as fighting intensified in the region. The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted a convoy of Russian fighters and Malian troops heading towards Anefis. The rebels also claimed to have seized control of the strategic town, although government forces reportedly still held a military base there. The latest violence follows a series of coordinated attacks by the FLA and the Al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM). Mali has been plagued by insurgencies since 2012, but two military coups in 2020 and 2021 and support from Russia's Africa Corps have so far failed to stem the unrest.

Former South African General Jailed in the U.S. for Being a 'Secret Foreign Agent'

Former South African Air Force brigadier general Portia "Posh" Anyamba has been sentenced to six months in prison in the United States after pleading guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent for South Africa and lying on a U.S. security clearance application. According to her plea agreement, Anyamba admitted she received cash payments and a laptop from a South African State Security Agency (SSA) official in exchange for carrying out instructions, including attending think tank-style events and submitting reports to South African officials. U.S. investigators also found she concealed her contacts with the SSA while applying for security clearance linked to her work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, with FBI surveillance and searches uncovering evidence that led to her guilty plea.

UN Calls for End to DR Congo Fighting

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo's armed forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group to immediately cease hostilities amid escalating violence in South Kivu. Türk said continued fighting, despite ongoing peace efforts, has killed and displaced civilians while destroying homes and livelihoods. He urged Rwanda to end its alleged support for M23 and withdraw its forces from the DR Congo. He called on Congolese authorities to disarm armed groups operating in the region. The UN also warned that the worsening conflict could trigger further mass displacement and increase human rights and humanitarian law violations.

Nigeria Suspends Third-Party Services for Visa Applicants in the U.S.

Nigeria has suspended the services of Online Integrated Solutions (OIS), the operator of its Visa Application Centres in the United States, with immediate effect from July 2026. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) did not give a reason for the suspension or indicate when it would be lifted. It directed applicants to submit visa applications directly to Nigeria's embassy in Washington, DC, or its consulates in New York and Atlanta. The NIS said the move does not affect Nigeria's electronic visa (e-Visa) system. Measures have been put in place to ensure the continued processing and issuance of visas.

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Africa CDC Warns Ebola Outbreak Outpacing Response

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda have made progress, but warned that rising infections continue to outpace the response. Africa CDC official Wessam Mankoula said laboratory capacity has expanded to more than 2,000 tests a day, clinical trials for Ebola treatments have begun, and Uganda has largely contained its outbreak through rapid detection and contact tracing. However, DR Congo has recorded 1,759 confirmed cases and 600 deaths. Treatment centres are nearing capacity and ongoing insecurity is hampering response efforts, prompting calls for more resources, stronger surveillance and increased treatment capacity.