Africa: All of Africa Today - July 23, 2026

DR Congo Opposition Delays Protest Over National Dialogue

The Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition coalition, C64, has postponed a planned protest after President Félix Tshisekedi announced the imminent launch of a national dialogue aimed at easing the country's political tensions. The coalition agreed to suspend the march at the request of Catholic and Protestant church leaders, who are expected to mediate the talks. It warned that the dialogue must begin by 15 August or further action could follow. The opposition remains concerned that proposed constitutional changes could allow Tshisekedi to seek a third term after his current mandate ends in 2028. Key details of the dialogue, including participants, venue and the role of religious mediators, have yet to be finalised.

ICC Drops Case Against Sudan's Abdallah Banda

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The International Criminal Court (ICC) has withdrawn its case against Abdallah Banda Abakar Norain, ending proceedings linked to the 2007 attack on the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) base at Haskanita after prosecutors concluded there was no longer a reasonable prospect of securing a conviction. The Office of the Prosecutor said key witnesses had either lost credibility or withdrawn their cooperation. Subsequent reviews and additional evidence have failed to strengthen the case. Victims' representatives expressed disappointment, saying the decision could mark the end of nearly two decades of waiting for justice. The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) acknowledged the need for evidence-based prosecutions but urged the ICC to continue pursuing accountability for crimes committed in Darfur.

Human Rights Watch Accuses Niger Junta of Deepening Repression

Three years after seizing power in a military coup, Niger's junta has significantly tightened its grip on the country by dismantling democratic institutions and intensifying its crackdown on political opponents, civil society, journalists and human rights defenders, according to Human Rights Watch. The rights group said the military authorities have dissolved political parties and unions, detained critics, restricted media freedom, stripped opponents of their nationality, criminalised same-sex relations, withdrawn from the International Criminal Court and extended the political transition without a roadmap to democratic elections. Human Rights Watch also raised concerns over worsening insecurity, abuses by security forces and the prolonged detention of former President Mohamed Bazoum and other critics. It urged Niger's international partners to press the junta to respect human rights and restore civilian rule.

Madagascar Faces Surge in Child Disappearances

Authorities in Madagascar are facing growing concern over a surge in disappearances and killings involving children and adolescents. Police have recorded 172 missing minors during the first half of 2026 - most of them in the Analamanga region around the capital, Antananarivo. Eight children have been found dead, while 83 remain missing, prompting the deployment of joint police, military and gendarmerie patrols to strengthen security. The crisis comes amid political instability following the 2025 military coup. Transitional leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina described the incidents as attempts to destabilise the country. The Catholic Bishops' Conference has called for thorough investigations, greater action from authorities and an end to violence, disinformation and impunity.

Trump Praises Tinubu's Anti-Terror Efforts, Reaffirms US Security Support

President Donald Trump has commended Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in the fight against terrorism and insecurity, especially attacks on Christian communities. He affirmed Washington’s continued commitment to strengthening security cooperation with Nigeria. In a letter made available by the Nigerian Presidency, Trump said the US-Nigeria defence partnership was important, referring to the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap and the ongoing cooperation in intelligence sharing, military training and joint counter-terrorism operations. The Presidency said the partnership has already yielded results, including a joint operation that reportedly killed a senior ISIS leader in the Lake Chad region, with both countries pledging to deepen security ties.

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Over 1,000 Dead in DR Congo and Uganda as Ebola Outbreak Eludes Tracking

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading at an unprecedented pace. Health authorities have recorded 2,473 infections and about 1,000 deaths in Congo and neighbouring Uganda since mid-May. Officials say around 80% of new cases are linked to unknown transmission chains, making it difficult to contain the outbreak. The absence of vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain has compounded the crisis. Attacks on health workers, unpaid medical staff, and insecurity are compounding the situation. Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya called on the international community to do more to prevent this outbreak from becoming one of the worst in history.