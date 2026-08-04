Africa: All of Africa Today - August 4, 2026

DR Congo Audit Confirms Oil Pollution Findings

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Hydrocarbons expects to complete and publish a full environmental audit of oil company Perenco by the end of September. This comes after preliminary findings that identified pollution linked to the company's operations. A ministry official said the audit found negative impacts on soil and air quality, with ageing infrastructure and pipelines contributing to environmental damage. The findings broadly support a recent Human Rights Watch report alleging that Perenco's activities, including gas flaring, open burning of oil waste and oil spills, have polluted air, soil and water sources and posed health risks to nearby communities. Perenco has denied causing pollution. However, the government said that the final report will recommend environmental remediation measures and infrastructure upgrades.

Benin Launches New Senate Chamber

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Benin has launched its new Senate, a second chamber of parliament designed to beef up legislative oversight and protect the country's constitutional order. The Senate will scrutinise laws, request second readings of bills and has the power to block constitutional, electoral and political party reforms it deems a danger to democracy, peace or national unity. It can also suspend or revoke the political rights of public officials accused of undermining state institutions or social cohesion. Supporters say the chamber will provide better checks and balances and preserve Benin's democratic traditions. Its legitimacy has been challenged by critics, who warn that, because its members are appointed, not directly elected, it could undermine democratic accountability.

AI-Enabled Cybercrime on the Rise Across Africa

More than half of all reported cybercrimes across Africa are now powered by artificial intelligence, according to INTERPOL's 2026 African Cyberthreat Assessment Report. The report found that 55% of reported cybercrime incidents involved AI-enabled tools. Cybercrime is becoming increasingly automated and transnational, with financial losses across the continent more than doubling since 2024 to an estimated $484 million, the report said. The most common threat remains online scams, where criminals are increasingly using AI-generated synthetic identities to bypass biometric security systems and commit fraud. INTERPOL also highlighted the growing threat of phishing, ransomware and mobile money fraud, calling on governments and businesses to shore up cybersecurity as organised criminal networks exploit AI to mount faster and more sophisticated attacks across Africa.

Zimbabwe's Examination Board Releases June 2026 Exam Results

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the 2026 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results. Candidates are able to access them online via the ZIMSEC portal. The Ordinary Level pass rate for candidates who wrote five or more subjects fell to 3%, down from 5.87% in 2025. The Advanced Level pass rate for candidates passing at least two subjects rose by 11.88% points to 67.74%. ZIMSEC said the online results portal will remain open for five days. Printed results will be available for collection by examination centre heads from regional offices.

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UN Opens Major Ebola Treatment Centre in DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing its largest-ever Ebola outbreak. The virus has spread to 49 health zones across several provinces, with Ituri accounting for the vast majority of infections and deaths. In response, the United Nations and its partners are opening the country's largest Ebola treatment centre, with a capacity of 100 beds, alongside a new transit centre to improve early detection and referrals. WHO has warned that a major scale-up of response efforts is urgently needed. They cite conflict, displacement, cross-border movement and worsening humanitarian conditions as key factors driving the rapid spread of the disease.